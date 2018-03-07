‘The X-Files’ Episode 8: Mulder and Scully Find Darkness in the Suburbs (VIDEO)

Samantha Westfall
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The X-Files - Season 11 - David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson
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Shane Harvey/FOX

We’re nearing the end of this second 10-episode installment of The X-Files, and it seems like Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) still have plenty of ground to cover.

In this week’s Season 11 Episode 8, titled “Familiar,” the twosome head to Connecticut to investigate a brutal animal attack against a little boy. Of course, as is always the case with this show, they suspect darker forces are responsible for this shocking tragedy.

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In an exclusive clip from the ep, we see Mulder and Scully searching the home of a convicted sex offender in the area, who failed to register his status. When they go inside, they find some things you’d expect—and some you might not.

Watch the full preview below:

The X-Files, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox

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Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson

David Duchovny

David Duchovny

Mitch Pileggi

Mitch Pileggi

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1993–2018

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