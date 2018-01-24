'The X-Files' Midseason Trailer: 'I've Always Wondered How This Was Gonna End' (VIDEO)

With The X-Files nearly at the midseason mark, Fox has released a new trailer teasing what's to come.

In addition to scenes from January 24's Darin Morgan-penned episode, the trailer teases the highly-anticipated Skinner-centric hour, "Kitten." You know, the one featuring Haley Joel Osment in a top secret guest-starring role, set to air on February 7.

You'll also see shots from another twisted case that could lead to Scully (Gillian Anderson) and Mulder's (David Duchovny) reunion with their missing son William. Plus, look out for plenty more WTF-worthy moments through Episode 8.

Check out the trailer now:

