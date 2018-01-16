What's Coming and Going From Hulu in February 2018

February is gearing up to be a big month for Hulu subscribers, with many new titles being added to the streaming site.

Whether you tune in for nostalgia or their original series, the streaming network will plenty of options to satisfy your tastes this month. Among the titles being added are old favorites like Everwood and One Tree Hill—both available February 1 in their entirety—as well as the NBC sobfest Parenthood on February 15.

Subscribers will be able to view the season premiere of A.P. Bio, starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Glenn Howerton, on February 2. The fourth season of Broad City will be added on February 4, and the highly-anticipated Hulu original series, The Looming Tower, will premiere at the end of the month on February 28.

Check below for the full list of what's coming and going from Hulu this February.

Available February 1

Cougar Town: Complete Series (ABC)

Dirt: Complete Series (ABC)

Everwood: Complete Series (WB)

Face Off: Complete Seasons 1-10 (Syfy)

Nightcap: Complete Season 2 (Pop)

One Tree Hill: Complete Series (WB)

Real Humans: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Endemol)

A Date for Mad Mary (2016)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)

Akeelah and the Bee (2006)

Amelie (2001)

American Idiots (2013)

The Animal (2001)

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre (2002)

The Benchwarmers (2006)

Black Spurs (1965)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Casi Divas (2008)

Charm School (2007)

Confessions of A Dangerous Mind (2002)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold (2006)

Daybreakers (2009)

Gang Related (1997)

The Good the Bad and the Ugly (1967)

The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard (2009)

Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds (2008)

Harsh Times (2006)

The Haunting (1999)

He Said, She Said (1991)

Hoodlum (1997)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

Intersection (1994)

Keeping Up with the Steins (2006)

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)

Lulu on the Bridge (1998)

Manhattan (1979)

Manhunter (1986)

Mermaids (1990)

Michael (1996)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Nine Queens (2000)

Perfect Stranger (2007)

Red Dawn (1984)

Redline (2009)

Rollerball (2002)

Rollerball (1975)

Frailty (2001)

Running Scared (1986)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Sabrina (1995)

Sin City (2005)

Slow Burn (2000)

The Spirit (2008)

The Swan Princess: Royally Undercover (2017)

The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale (2004)

The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today (2016)

Swimming with Sharks (1995)

Terms of Endearment (1983)

The Thaw (2009)

The Warriors (1979)

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her (1999)

Available February 2

A.P. Bio: Season 1 Premiere (NBC)

Available February 4

Broad City: Complete Season 4 (Comedy Central)

My Dead Boyfriend (2016)

Available February 5

Archer: Dreamland: Complete Season 8 (FXX)

Beach Rats (2017)

The Challenge (2017)

Weiner (2016)

Available February 6

Charged: The Eduardo Garcia Story (2017)

Danica (2017)

The 60 Yard Line (2017)

Available February 7

A Taxi Driver (2017)

Available February 8

Gary Unmarried: Complete Seasons 1-2 (ABC)

Perception: Complete Seasons 1-3 (ABC)

The PJ’s: Complete Seasons 1-3 (ABC)

Available February 9

Brockmire: Complete Season 1 (IFC)

Available February 11

Lucky (2017)

Run the Tide (2016)

Available February 12

Along for the Ride (2016)

Honeymoon (2014)

It Happened in LA (2017)

The Two Faces of January (2014)

Tom of Finland (2017)

Available February 13

Christmas in the Heartland (2017)

Drinksgiving (2017)

Available February 14

National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call (2008)

Star Trek (2009)

Available February 15

Parenthood: Complete Series (NBC)

28 Hotel Rooms (2012)

An Ideal Husband (1999)

Birthday Girl (2001)

Fresh (1994)

Gunnin’ For That #1 Spot (2008)

Monogamy (2011)

Next (2007)

Rebirth (2011)

The Exploding Girl (2010)

Available February 16

Cardinal: Complete Season 2 (eOne)

Available February 17

The Long Road Home: Complete Season 1 (Nat Geo)

Available February 18

Pocket Listing (2015)

Thanks for Sharing (2013)

Available February 19

White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)

Available February 20

Above Ground Level: Dubfire (2017)

Available February 21

Once Upon A Time (2017)

The Villainess (2017)

Available February 23

Detroit (2017)

Available February 26

Love is Thicker than Water (2016)

Available February 27

Good Girls: Season 1 Premiere (NBC)

The Voice: Season 14 Premiere (NBC)

Alien Psychosis (2017)

Available February 28

The Looming Tower: Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

**Here's what is leaving Hulu in February:

February 28

10 to Midnight (1983)

American Ninja (1985)

Assassination (1987)

Beyond the Sea (2004)

Black Rain (1989)

Dangerous Curves (1989)

The Fourth War (1990)

Hot Rod (2007)

Invaders from Mars (1986)

Invasion U.S.A (1985)

Ironweed (1987)

Missing in Action II: The Beginning (1985)

Murphy’s Law (1986)

Ninja III: The Domination (1984)

The Perfect Weapon (1991)

Platoon Leader (1988)

P.O.W. the Escape (1986)

Punch Drunk Love (2002)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Rudo y Cursi (2008)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Spaceballs (1987)

Street Smart (1987)