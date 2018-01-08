WATCH: William Shatner and Terry Bradshaw Cut a Rug in All-New 'Better Late Than Never'

Terry Bradshaw and William Shatner in the "How Do You Say Roots in German?" episode of Better Late Than Never

Shall we dance?

Better Late Than Never Season 2 begins airing in its regular time slot with Monday's episode, "How Do You Say Roots in German?" The guys head to Berlin in the hopes of finding Henry's roots. Along the way, they check into a communist hotel, meet a bear, visit the Berlin wall, have a surprise run in with Al Roker and are treated to a special performance from David Hasselhoff. Later, Henry makes a powerful discovery about his family's past that changes his life forever.

Road Trip! Henry Winkler and William Shatner Talk 'Better Late Than Never' Season 2 The two acting legends return with George Foreman, Terry Bradshaw and Jeff Dye for a new season in which they take on Europe, Russia and North Africa.

At one point, they stop to get some dance lessons, and Terry and William are so swept up in the excitement that they momentarily dance with each other (with Terry being "immovable" in his arms, according to the Shat).

Check out an exclusive preview here:

Better Late Than Never, Mondays, 9/8c, NBC