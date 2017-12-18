Twitter Reacts to ‘A Christmas Story Live’ and the Reviews Are Mixed

On Sunday night, Fox aired their 3-hour live musical rendition of the 1983 holiday hit, A Christmas Story. But not all fans were here for the adaptation. The TV event was trending on Twitter all night but the reviews were mixed, to say the least.

Some people didn’t hold back at all:

Sat through 3 hrs of #AChristmasStoryLive. Now I wished I’d shot my eye out instead. And my other eye. And both ears for good measure. — Tony (@willrunforpizza) December 18, 2017

#AChristmasStoryLive found a way to take a simple, well told, comfortable story and turn it into a 3 hour mess of unneeded crap. -Mike — Mike,Adam&Cal (@MidnightJury) December 18, 2017

Couldn’t make it past the 1st 10 minutes. Story should NOT be a musical #AChristmasStoryLive — Charlie Rice (@sho_nuff1997) December 18, 2017

Bring back Grease!

The film GREASE is still the best musical ever #AChristmasStoryLive — Zendaya’s ShoesRule (@myfeetonfleek) December 18, 2017

Meanwhile, other fans were loving the classic holiday story and took to Twitter to praise the live musical:

I am LIVING for the racial and body diversity in #AChristmasStoryLive. Amazing representation for everyone!!!! — Mary Jane Watson 🕷 (@CourtCarmody) December 18, 2017

The super-talented cast of #AChristmasStoryLive brought a diverse, thoughtful, really ambitious version of a beloved film to the screen—and along with it a bit of sweetness, goodness, and joy in a time when it is severely lacking. I ain’t complaining about anything. Bravo. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) December 18, 2017

good actors take a line flub and cover so well you wonder if it was even a flub. that was beautiful work by maya and chris #AChristmasStoryLive — crayola™ (@fakedannydevito) December 18, 2017

I’m so impressed by the camera choreography in #AChristmasStoryLive — Cara~with~a~C (@CaraHall6) December 18, 2017

Guys and gals: How good is #AChristmasStoryLive!? Jane Krakowski is giving me life! And all the kids are terrific. Loved it so much! 🎄❄️☃️ — Natalie Greene (@NatGreene22) December 18, 2017

What did you think about the live-action musical?