What's On: ‘Grey’s’ turns 100, Meet ‘Young Sheldon’s’ Meemaw, ‘Better Things’ greatness

A critical checklist of notable Thursday TV:

Grey’s Anatomy (8/7c, ABC): So many memories from 14 seasons, as the venerable hospital drama marks its milestone 300th episode. When a roller-coaster accident brings a new batch of patients inside Grey Sloan, the cases eerily remind the doctors of ghosts from their past. And if you’ve been watching this show over the long haul, you can only imagine the number of skeletons we’re talking about here. As long as Denny’s ghost stays forgotten, we’re on board.

Young Sheldon (8:30/7:30c, CBS): In a much funnier episode than last week’s return, we finally get to make the acquaintance of the hilarious Annie Potts as Sheldon’s (Iain Armitage) wisecracking Meemaw, first seen trying to teach her guileless little “Moon Pie” how to bluff at poker. (Cue narration, courtesy of Jim Parsons: “Meemaw liked to teach me things that kept me awake at night.”) When Sheldon’s dad (Lance Barber) suffers what appears to be a heart attack and is rushed to the hospital, Meemaw is called into action to babysit, which leads to myriad misadventures. Young Sheldon, however, is preoccupied with questions about faith, and his sparring with an earnest Pastor Jeff (Matt Hobby) is heaven-sent comedy.

Better Things (10/9c, FX): Another exquisite episode of Pamela Adlon’s unorthodox family comedy sends Sam (Adlon) and her tribe of daughters north to Canada, where we meet more of their eccentric relatives, charmingly played by Nigel Havers and Jane Carr. Emotion and humor percolate through moments of wondrous awe in a wonderfully strange new setting, where Sam investigates a poignant family mystery.

Inside Thursday TV: Streaming highlight: The eighth season of the bucolic comedy Doc Martin concludes on Acorn TV, with Sigourney Weaver reprising her role as an American tourist, who’s most anxious to speak to the good Doc (Martin Clunes). … It’s always good news for fans of The CW’s Supernatural (8/7c) when Castiel (Misha Collins) finds his way back to the Winchester boys. As if you ever doubted he would. … Perhaps a less happy reunion is in store when Slade (Manu Bennett) returns to The CW’s Arrow (9/8c), enlisting Oliver (Stephen Amell) in the search for his son. … On ABC’s Scandal (9/8), the Middle East crisis could cast a shadow over the wedding day of those crazy soon-to-be-newlyweds Quinn (Katie Lowes) and Charlie (George Newbern). … During Scandal, pay attention during one of the breaks for the world premiere of Taylor Swift’s newest single. … In a two-hour season finale of Comedy Central’s quirky Nathan For You (9/8c), Nathan Fielder pledges to help a Bill Gates impersonator search for his lost love. … truTV’s The Carbonaro Effect (10/9c) returns with new episodes, and Jack Black joining trickster Michael Carbonaro.