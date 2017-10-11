‘Outlander’ Casts 2 Major Players for Season 4

Get ready to meet some new favorite Outlander characters. Starz announced the casting of two major roles for the time-traveling series’ upcoming fourth season on Wednesday.

Maria Doyle Kennedy (Orphan Black) is set to play Jocasta Cameron, Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) aunt from his mother Ellen’s side—which also makes her Colum (Gary Lewis) and Dougal MacKenzie’s (Graham McTavish) little sister, and Ed Speleers (Downton Abbey) will play Stephen Bonnet, an Irish pirate and smuggler who is a force to be reckoned with. Consisting of 13 episodes, Season 4 is based on the fourth book in Diana Gabaldon‘s bestselling series, Drums of Autumn.

Outlander began shooting Season 4 in Scotland this week.

Outlander, Sundays, 8/7c, Starz

 

