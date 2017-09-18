‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 25 Voting Phone Numbers

It’s time to kick off Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars and welcome a baker’s dozen of famous faces into the ABC ballroom! All season long, these celebrities and their pro partners will be vying for judges’ points and America’s votes, and the voting phone numbers for each celeb will stay the same for the entire season.

Bookmark, pin or come back often, because your favorite celebrity can’t win without your votes!

Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe, 1-800-868-3401

Debbie Gibson and Alan Bersten, 1-800-868-3402

Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess, 1-800-868-3403

Drew Scott and Emma Slater, 1-800-868-3404

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson, 1-800-868-3405

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold, 1-800-868-3406

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas, 1-800-868-3407

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd, 1-800-868-3408

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvinstev, 1-800-868-3409

Sasha Pierterse and Gleb Savchenko, 1-800-868-3410

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke, 1-800-868-3411

Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 1-800-868-3412

Victoria Arlen and Valentin Chmerkovskiy, 1-800-868-3413

How to Vote

For week one, viewers may cast their votes for their favorite couples via phone during and up to 60 minutes after the end of the Dancing with the Stars broadcast in each time zone. Online voting and on Facebook is open for 24 hours, beginning from the start of each episode on the East Coast at 8pm ET/5pm PT and closing at 8pm ET/5pm PT on Tuesday evenings.

Dancing With the Stars, Mondays beginning Sept. 18, 8/7c, ABC