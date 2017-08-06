‘Carpool Karaoke’, Netflix’s ‘Atypical’ and Brad Paisley’s Music Special New in Streaming This August

Rake

Season Premiere, Season 4, Monday, Aug. 14 , AcornTV

Season 4 of the outrageous Australian legal show begins with libertine lawyer Cleaver Greene (Moulin Rouge!’s Richard Roxburgh) crashing through a window after dangling from a hot-air balloon. That gives you a feel for the next seven episodes, which can be as funny as they are provocative.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Series Premiere, Tuesday, Aug. 8, Apple Music

James Corden’s popular Late Late Show segment gets series status, with full episodes debuting every Tuesday. Celebrities who take the rocking road trip include Corden, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus, Shakira, Sophie Turner, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Trevor Noah, Queen Latifah, LeBron James, Maisie Williams and Taraji P. Henson.

Undercover

Miniseries, Thursday, Aug. 17 , Amazon

Bad things happen to good people, duh. Thus, when lawyer and human-rights activist Maya Cobbina (Sophie Okonedo) gets promoted, a man shows up at her home with icky secrets about her husband (Adrian Lester).

Vera

Season Premiere, Season 7, Monday, Aug. 7, AcornTV

The cold, dreary weather of northeast England—and the pangs of middle age—can’t stop Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope (Oscar nominee Brenda Blethyn) from catching killers. Her seventh season on the job features four cases, like the murder of a bright journalism student with a not-so-sunny double life as a vlogger.

Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo

Special Premiere, Tuesday, Aug. 15, Netflix

The country star goes for laughs in this stand-up/music special filmed during Nashville’s Wild West Comedy Festival. His backup includes comics Nate Bargatze, Jon Reep, Sarah Tiana, Mike E. Winfield and John Heffron.

Naked

Movie Premiere, Friday, Aug. 11, Netflix

Reformed man-child Sam (Marlon Wayans) has issues. At the top of the list: He’s stuck in a time loop (think: Groundhog Day) an hour before his wedding ceremony, with no clothes on. Talk about cold feet.

Atypical

Series Premiere, Friday, Aug. 11, Netflix

Want something? Then you just have to go out and get it like Sam (Keir Gilchrist), an 18-year-old on the autism spectrum who shocks his mom (Jennifer Jason Leigh), dad (Michael Rapaport) and sister (Brigette Lundy-Paine) when he finally makes a bid for independence—and a girlfriend.