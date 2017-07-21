It's Christmas in July on BBC America With a Marathon of 'Doctor Who' Christmas Specials

In the wake of the big news this week that Jodie Whittaker will succeed Peter Capaldi to become the 13th Doctor — and the first female one — in the 2017 Doctor Who Christmas special, BBC America presents a Doctor Who Christmas in July marathon on Saturday, July 22, beginning at 6am/5c. The marathon features 11 of the specials dating back to 2005, including the two-part "The End of Time" from 2009. Full marathon schedule from BBC America below.

'Doctor Who' Christmas Specials Marathon Schedule on BBC America

Saturday, July 22

6am/5c: The Christmas Invasion (2005)
Can Rose trust a man with a new face? As the newly regenerated Doctor drifts in and out of consciousness, Christmas becomes a time of terror on planet Earth when the whole of mankind falls under the shadow of the sinister alien Sycorax.
7am/6c: The Runaway Bride (2006)
No sooner has the Doctor said a tear-stained farewell to Rose Tyler than he finds himself face-to-face with a woman dressed in a fluffy white wedding frock. Who is she? Who is she supposed to be marrying? And how did she get on board the TARDIS?
8am/7c: Voyage of the Damned (2007)
Kylie Minogue joins Doctor Who to play Astrid, a waitress on a doomed spaceship that eerily resembles the Titanic. When a meteor hits, Astrid and The Doctor must protect the survivors from and prevent the whole ship from crashing to Earth.
9:30am/8:30c: The End of Time, Parts 1 & 2 (2009)
It's the Tenth Doctor's final journey - but his nemesis, The Master, has been reborn. A terrible shadow falls across the Universe as great danger approaches, and the Doctor faces the end of his life as the Master's plans hurtle out of control.
12:30/11:30c: A Christmas Carol (2010)
Amy and Rory are trapped on a crashing space liner, and the only way The Doctor can rescue them is to save the soul of a lonely old miser. But is Kazran Sardick, the richest man in Sardicktown, beyond redemption? And what is lurking in the fogs?
1:50/12:50c: The Doctor, The Widow and The Wardrobe (2011)
Evacuated to a house in Dorset from war-torn London, Madge Arwell and her two children, Lily and Cyril, are greeted by a madcap caretaker whose mysterious Christmas gift leads them into a magical wintry world.
3:10/2:10c: The Snowmen (2012)
Christmas Eve 1892, and a chilling menace threatens humankind - but with the Doctor in mourning, it takes old friends and an unorthodox young governess to get him fighting to save the world again.
4:30/3:30c: The Time Of The Doctor (2013)
The Doctor must sacrifice everything to save a town called Christmas from the Time Lord's greatest enemies.
5:50/4:50c: Last Christmas (2014) The Twelfth Doctor makes his debut in BBC America's time-honored Doctor Who Christmas special. Peter Capaldi, Jenna Coleman and guest star Nick Frost strap in for a dangerous sleigh ride through space and time in the Steven Moffat helmed special.
7:10/6:10c: The Husbands of River Song (2015) It's Christmas Day on a remote human colony, and the Doctor is hiding from Christmas Carols and Comedy Antlers. But when a crashed spaceship calls upon the Doctor, he finds himself recruited into River Song's squad and into a chase across the galaxy.
8:30/7:30c: The Return of Doctor Mysterio (2016) The Doctor join forces with a masked Superhero for an epic New York adventure. With brain-swapping aliens poised to attack, the Doctor and Nardole link up with an investigative reporter and a mysterious figure known only as The Ghost.