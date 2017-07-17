What's On: Colbert Goes to Russia, the All-Stars of 'Dance'

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (11:35/10:35c, CBS): Can you say "glasnost?" The newly Emmy-nominated CBS late-night host is coming clean about his recent trip to Russia, during which (according to a network dossier) he "colluded with his crew to document the visit." All week, special pieces taped in St. Petersburg and Moscow will air, including a guest appearance on Russian late-night TV show Evening Urgant. Monday's guests include former vice president Al Gore and Insecure star Issa Rae (who should have been Emmy-nominated).

So You Think You Can Dance (8/7c, Fox): The All-Stars are back, just in time to start winnowing the herd of nearly 100 hopefuls, arriving at "The Academy" for callbacks in hopes of making the Top 10. Once selected, they'll be paired with one of the fan-favorite returnees, who include Gaby Diaz, Comfort Fedoke, Marko Germar, Jasmine Harper, Allison Holker (who has raised her profile with stints on Dancing With the Stars), Jenna Johnson, Paul Kamiryan, Robert Roldan, Cyrus Spencer and Fik-Shun Stegall.

Will (9/8c, TNT): Young Will Shakespeare (Laurie Davidson) has all the best words, but to find a story that will capture the fancy of the Burbage theater troupe, he'll need help from Alice (Olivia DeJonge), who's not above stealing from foreign sources. The raunchy chaos of Elizabethan London is vividly depicted in this entertaining historical drama, and also the violent danger of religious oppression. Will soon discovers the potential danger of the printed word, when his fugitive cousin trusts him with a forbidden text.

Preacher (9/8c, AMC): Flashback alert! Jesse (Dominic Cooper) is on the rampage after discovering Tulip (Ruth Negga) is still married to New Orleans crime boss Viktor (Paul Ben-Victor), which triggers memories of the couple's darker times together in Dallas, before Jesse took up the cloth. Will Jesse cross the line in his attempt to play God? Does this outrageous show even draw lines?

Inside Monday TV: After traveling the world with her TV suitors, ABC's The Bachelorette (8/7c), aka Rachel, visits the hometowns of the four remaining men, then brings them to her own hometown of Dallas to make a cut. … Bounce's Ed Gordon (10/9c) celebrity interview special gathers the stars of the upcoming movie comedy Girls Trip—Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish—to discuss the state of African-American women in Hollywood. Gordon interviews Michael Strahan on the set of Good Morning America, discusses Power with series star Omari Hardwick, and talks comedy and politics with Cedric the Entertainer and D.L. Hughley. … AMC's hourlong comedy Loaded (10/9c) is a painfully unfunny cautionary tale of four British boobs who strike it rich when their videogame start-up is sold for millions, and proceed to make all the wrong moves to the chagrin of their new "sexy Darth Vader" boss (scene stealer Mary McCormick). It's hard to empathize with unpleasant idiots who spend their first jackpot on revenge and Ferraris and Dom Perignon champagne baths. "You are the least subtle millionaire since the Monopoly man," one bud tells another. And considerably less charming.