'Real Grouches of Sesame Street' Spoofs Bravo's 'Real Housewives' Franchise (VIDEO)

Damian Holbrook
Comments
The Real Grouches of Sesame Street
Sesame Street

Move over, Andy Cohen. Oscar the Grouch and his scurvy squad are serving up Real Housewives hilarity in a series of  YouTube-exclusive clips that spoof the Bravo franchise and offer tips for actually playing nice with each other. It is the best thing to happen this week since Kim Richards returned that stuffed rabbit to Lisa Rinna.

Entitled The Real Grouches of Sesame Street and starring favorite Muppets from the long-running educational series, the collection—which bowed today—is chock-full of pitch-perfect RH staples.

There’s the requisite opening-credit quotes, everyone has a single dropping (“Money Can’t Buy You Trash” needs to happen!)—and blessed be all that exists—we even get the Muppet version of Lisa Vanderpump in Diva Garbagedump, proprietor of Fur Lounge. Fingers crossed that Grover’s lessons in being kind inspire the folks at Sesame Street to follow this awesome trilogy with a Garbagedump Drools spin-off.

Check out the parodies:

What do you think? Should Andy Cohen ask for a guest-spot next time? And which of the Real Housewives is most like a Muppet anyway? Comments below!

