2017 Academy Award Winners (COMPLETE LIST)
The 89th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live on ABC, Sunday, February 27. La La Land is expected to rack up the most awards; it has been nominated for 14.
TV Insider will update the list below as winners are announced.
Here are the nominees:
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea – WINNER
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington – Fences
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight – WINNER
Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel – Lion
Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Isabelle Huppert – Elle
Ruth Negga – Loving
Natalie Portman – Jackie
Emma Stone – La La Land – WINNER
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Viola Davis – Fences – WINNER
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea
BEST PICTURE
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight – WINNER
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life As A Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia – WINNER
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
La La Land – WINNER
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
COSTUME DESIGN
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – WINNER
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
DIRECTING
Denis Villeneuve – Arrival
Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle – La La Land – WINNER
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America – WINNER
13th
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets – WINNER
FILM EDITING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge – WINNER
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman – WINNER
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad – WINNER
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
Jackie
La La Land – WINNER
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
Audition (The Fools Who Dream) – La La Land
Can’t Stop the Feeling – Trolls
City of Stars – La La Land – WINNER
The Empty Chair – Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I’ll Go – Moana
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar
La La Land – WINNER
Passengers
SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper – WINNER
SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme Et Le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing – WINNER
Timecode
SOUND EDITING
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge – WINNER
La La Land
Sully
SOUND MIXING
Arrival – WINNER
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
VISUAL EFFECTS
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book – WINNER
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight – WINNER
WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea – WINNER
20th Century Women