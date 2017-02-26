2017 Academy Award Winners (COMPLETE LIST)

Actor Mahershala Ali (R) accepts Best Supporting Actor for 'Moonlight' from actor Alicia Vikander onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

The 89th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live on ABC, Sunday, February 27. La La Land is expected to rack up the most awards; it has been nominated for 14.

Here are the nominees:

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea – WINNER

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington – Fences

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight – WINNER

Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel – Lion

Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Isabelle Huppert – Elle

Ruth Negga – Loving

Natalie Portman – Jackie

Emma Stone – La La Land – WINNER

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Viola Davis – Fences – WINNER

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight – WINNER

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life As A Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia – WINNER

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

La La Land – WINNER

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

COSTUME DESIGN

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – WINNER

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

DIRECTING

Denis Villeneuve – Arrival

Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle – La La Land – WINNER

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America – WINNER

13th

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets – WINNER

FILM EDITING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge – WINNER

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman – WINNER

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad – WINNER

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Jackie

La La Land – WINNER

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

Audition (The Fools Who Dream) – La La Land

Can’t Stop the Feeling – Trolls

City of Stars – La La Land – WINNER

The Empty Chair – Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I’ll Go – Moana

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar

La La Land – WINNER

Passengers

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper – WINNER

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme Et Le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing – WINNER

Timecode

SOUND EDITING

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge – WINNER

La La Land

Sully

SOUND MIXING

Arrival – WINNER

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

VISUAL EFFECTS

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book – WINNER

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight – WINNER

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea – WINNER

20th Century Women