HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’: Kevin McKidd Responds to Arthur Weasley Speculation

What To Know Kevin McKidd addressed online speculation about him playing Arthur Weasley in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series.

McKidd revealed he was previously offered a role in the original Harry Potter films.

Following his departure from Grey’s Anatomy, McKidd has other roles lined up.

As Grey’s Anatomy fans say goodbye to Dr. Owen Hunt, actor Kevin McKidd is weighing in on a magical career prospect.

In an interview about his Grey’s exit after 18 seasons of playing Dr. Owen Hunt, McKidd told Entertainment Weekly he was aware of online speculation that he’s playing Arthur Weasley in HBO’s Harry Potter series.

And based on his comments, it seems McKidd is neither confirming nor denying the chatter.

“I saw something about this,” the actor said. “And listen, I would never say never. I’m a massive Harry Potter fan.”

The speculation arose after fans noticed that Gracie Cochrane, who’s playing Ginny Weasley in the HBO series, started following McKidd on Instagram, as EW notes.

And McKidd revealed to the outlet that he actually had a near-miss with the Harry Potter film series. As the Scottish thespian related, he got an offer from David Yates — who directed the final four Harry Potter films and all the Fantastic Beasts prequel films — to play “some kind of werewolf character” that EW surmises is Fenrir Greyback.

But McKidd was still under contract for the NBC show Journeyman, awaiting a Season 2 renewal that never came.

“David Yates sent me a letter offering me a role in the final two Harry Potter films, and I was unable to do it because I was waiting to hear if Journeyman was picked up or not, and then it was not picked up,” McKidd lamented. “So I missed out on that chance of being in the final two Harry Potter films back in the day, which still makes me sad.”

And McKidd said he’d be elated if the current online rumors “can turn into something real,” saying the idea of getting another crack at a Harry Potter role would make him very excited.

In the meantime, Grey’s fans will have more chances to see McKidd on screen. He’ll costar opposite Henry Cavill in a big-screen Highlander remake, according to BBC Scotland News, and he’ll headline the upcoming British thriller series The Only Suspect, per The Hollywood Reporter.