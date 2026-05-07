What To Know It’s the end of an era as Grey’s Anatomy said goodbye to two long-time characters in the Season 22 finale.

Here’s how Kevin McKidd’s Owen Hunt and Kim Raver’s Teddy Altman ended their time on the show.

It’s the end of an era. As expected, Grey’s Anatomy‘s Season 22 finale brought closure to two of the show’s most complicated characters ever: Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy Altman (Kim Raver). So, how did the show say goodbye to the long-time on-and-off loves? Warning: Spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy Season 22’s finale, “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” ahead!

As the cliffhanger from the penultimate episode warned us, Owen was indeed in mortal danger due to the bridge collapse… just not for long. After he awoke to find himself trapped in his quickly sinking car, the trauma surgeon and war veteran knew exactly what to do and of course had the tools to do it. After his car was completely submerged, he used a keychain device to break the driver’s side window and swam up to safety.

From there, he got right to work doing what he does best: a field amputation and a tracheotomy, among other slapdash field procedures. Teddy, who was deeply worried about Owen for obvious reasons, was heartened to see an incoming trauma patient wearing a piece of Owen’s keychain in her neck, knowing that it meant he was still out there alive and thriving.

When Owen finally returned to the hospital and asked for Teddy’s help with a surgery, the two shared a look that said a thousand words, though all Teddy could say was, “Whatever you need, I’m right here.”

Later, after the crisis was resolved, and the entire injured family was safe thanks to Owen, the two finally got a chance to finish the conversation they’d started before things went so badly.

“I choose us. I needed some time to figure out what I wanted for myself, and what I want is you and our kids. I want us. I’m not gonna go to Paris. I have lived all over the world, and the only thing — the only thing — that makes me feel like home is you,” she gushed.

Owen wouldn’t accept that, though; instead, he insisted that she was going to Paris … with him and their children in tow.

“You were right. You moved continents for me. You changed jobs. It’s my turn to go with you. I don’t want to live in a world where we’re apart anymore. I have spent my whole life chasing adventure, but the best thing I’ve ever done is our family. I would do anything for the three of you. You’re my life,” he said.

With that, the two exchanged “I love you”s and enjoyed another steamy kiss to seal the deal.

After, as Teddy packed up her things in her office, she took a moment to take it all in, and we got a montage of some of her most memorable moments on the show, including her first day at the hospital, their bar wedding, and the birth of their daughter, among others. Owen had a similar sendoff as he left the ER for the last time, soaking in the sight of the place while footage of his Grey’s Anatomy highlights played out, from his eventful first day to his service flashbacks and beyond.

Then, the two reunited outside and hugged beneath the glowing Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital sign one last time before going “home” together.

Shonda Rhimes promised that these two would have a “happy ending,” and the teaser for this season’s finale had us worried that might not be possible. But lo, so it is.

What did you think of Owen & Teddy’s romantic sendoff? Hit the comments below to let us know!

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 23, TBA, ABC