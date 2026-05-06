Ted Danson Reveals Health Scare That Left Him ‘Humbled’ — ‘Mortality is the Real Deal’

What To Know Ted Danson revealed on a podcast that he experienced a recent health scare.

Following the incident, Danson began making positive changes in his life.

He described the experience as a gift that inspired him to be more curious, supportive, and attentive to others.

Ted Danson got a new lease on life due to a health scare, and with it came an epiphany that changed his life forever.

While on the Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast, the A Man on the Inside star had a frank and open conversation with Valerie Bertinelli, whom he had surprisingly never really met before appearing on the podcast. The revelation stunned the two longtime TV veterans, especially considering Bertinelli has been in the business since 1975, spanning roughly 50 years.

During the chat, the 78-year-old podcast host and TV star talked about an undisclosed medical scare he had that changed his life forever.

“I had a bit of a health scare. I’m totally fine, but it was like, ‘That’s real.’ And it was humbling. Mortality is the real deal, you know. It’s not just a rumor. ‘Ted Danson doesn’t get a free pass. Love his work.’ But you know, and it was like, and I hadn’t f**ked up in some way,” said the former Cheers star.

“It was very humbling and calming, and I’m fine, but I think the best thing that could have happened to me. I’m doing some things differently. I am meditating now, twice a day with [my wife] Mary [Steenburgen], and it’s like, ‘Wow, that this I’ve always talked about it and lied about it,'” joked Danson.

The scare left a permanent mark on Danson, who said that the experience was terrifying, but also a gift.

“But what it’s done for me, the biggest gift of all: you can be curious about other people, you can listen, you can be supportive, caring, you can witness them. And I do believe that the rest of my life is to be curious and listen. That’s the best thing I can offer.”