‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Health Update After Medical Emergency

Bonnie Tyler’s reps are sharing a health update after the “Total Eclipse of the Heart” singer was hospitalized after a medical emergency in Portugal.

On May 6, Tyler’s website was updated with a statement. “We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to the hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery,” it read.

“The surgery went well, and she is now recuperating. We know that all of her family, friends, and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery.”

According to TMZ, Tyler is still in the hospital. The outlet shared that she had abdominal pain, and doctors found an intestinal perforation.

Tyler is set to tour Europe as early as May 22 with festivals and solo shows, according to her website. It is not clear if those shows will be canceled or rescheduled.

Although she has had some health issues, including problems with her knees, which she had surgery on in 2023, Tyler previously told The Mirror she has no plans of retiring. “I’m still rocking on that stage with my wonderful band, and if you’ve got your health, you’ve got everything. I do home Pilates, only 20 minutes a day – it’s something I can do in my hotel rooms,” she told the outlet.

“I have had problems with my knees; I didn’t have new knees, I had what they call washouts [a surgical knee procedure], which turned out to be very successful. So, hopefully that will last for a long time.”

“I started singing when I was 17, and I never thought I’d still be doing it at this age. I’ve slowed down a little bit, but I know now that I will never retire. Even though I was so lucky because I was in Portugal when the first lockdown was announced, by the end of it, I’d had enough. I was going crazy. I needed to get back out there on the road!” Tyler said.

The Welsh singer first gained fame in the 1970s with songs including “Lost in France” and “It’s a Heartache.” She then skyrocketed to fame when she released “Total Eclipse of the Heart” in 1983 off her album, Faster Than The Speed of Night. Her other popular songs include “Holdin’ Out For a Hero” and “Here She Comes,” among others.