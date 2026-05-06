WWE’s Chelsea Green Shares Update After Undergoing Heart Procedure

What To Know WWE star Chelsea Green underwent a successful heart procedure to treat supraventricular tachycardia (SVT).

Green shared updates on social media, revealing her latest SVT episode during WrestleMania caused her heart rate to spike to 228 bpm.

The former United States Champion has also been recovering from a fractured ankle.

WWE star Chelsea Green is on the mend after undergoing a heart procedure to address a condition she’s been dealing with for the past decade.

Green, 35, shared a health update on Instagram on Tuesday (May 5), posting a photo from her hospital bed. “After 10 years, doctors finally caught my SVT and I was able to get a heart procedure done! 3 hours later and I’m on the mend,” she captioned the snap.

According to the Mayo Clinic, SVT (supraventricular tachycardia) is a “type of irregular heartbeat, also called an arrhythmia. It’s a very fast or erratic heartbeat that affects the heart’s upper chambers.” During SVT, a person’s heart beats about 150 to 220 times a minute, compared to the typical range of 60 to 100 times a minute.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀CHELSEA GREEN (@chelseaagreen)

Symptoms can include palpitations, chest pain, fainting, dizziness, lightheadedness, shortness of breath, sweating, and extreme tiredness.

Green was joined by her husband, fellow WWE wrestler Matt Cardona, in her hospital photo. She also shared another hospital bed pic on her Instagram Stories, writing, “lollll me trying to smile for a pre-op pic but actually crying.”

The former WWE Women’s United States Champion shared more details on X, explaining, “My latest episode [of SVT] during WrestleMania pushed my resting heart rate to 228 for almost 15 minutes. Yesterday, Dr. Girgis spent 3 hours working on me… and I had to be awake for the last hour of the procedure!! Thankfully it was minimally invasive and I’ll be back to work very soon.”

Green didn’t compete on this year’s WrestleMania card due to fracturing her ankle during a match on Smackdown back in February. However, she has continued to appear on TV in a wheelchair and ankle boot.