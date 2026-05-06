One of the breakout stars of the 1994 United States Men’s National Soccer Team, Alexi Lalas went on to become the first American ever to play in Italy’s Serie A. Today, he is a lead soccer analyst for Fox Sports and hosts the State of the Union podcast.

We spoke with Lalas ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to get his expert opinion on this year’s event.

The 1994 World Cup was a landmark moment. What was your attitude going into it?

Alexi Lalas: Those days seem like the Wild West in retrospect. People forget that some of us had never been on the books of a pro club at that time. There was also an element of responsibility, not just competing in a tournament, but because we didn’t want to hurt soccer going forward. And thankfully, we didn’t.

The win against Colombia was huge. Was it a weight off?

Our whole goal for the tournament was to come out and to have a heightened level of respect, not just from the world but, let’s be honest, from our own country. And we knew that that would come with getting out of our group and doing something historic. So the win against Colombia was vital — and one of the great days of my life.

What do you recall of the match against Brazil?

A lot happened in the game. It was a blur, but when the final whistle blew, there was disappointment, sure, but there was pride too, because soccer here was not in the same place. And it changed my life forever. The opportunities that I got after that — I owe everything to that summer.

You helped advise the White House about this World Cup. What did you say?

I have two key words: opportunity and responsibility. We have the opportunity to spread the gospel and give people here a greater respect and understanding of the game. Not that America isn’t a soccer culture now. It’s educated, discerning and passionate, but it is very American. The responsibility part is there to make sure that the fans have a kickass summer. It’s on our watch, and it’s going to reflect on us as Americans.

What do you make of the U.S. team going into this tournament?

After 32 years, I would have hoped we would have been further along and the conversation would be, “Can we win the World Cup?” But that’s not the case. Nevertheless, I am more bullish than I was a year ago. There is a magic to a home World Cup that can be harnessed. I hope they can make us proud. I think they will.

Are you happy with the direction under Mauricio Pochettino?

We had no qualifying process, no meaningful games, and so we’re left to dissect friendlies, and friendly games can be incredibly challenging and misleading. I think he has a plan and I think he will go into this World Cup with an incredibly talented group of players, but it remains to be seen whether he can put together the best 11 on the pitch.

What do you want to see from Christian Pulisic as the team’s most talented player?

Any star, whether it’s Harry Kane or Mbappé, you need them to rise to the occasion. Pusilic is a reluctant star, and that’s fine, but when that whistle blows, he needs to do the things that we have seen him be capable of.

Who do you see as favorites?

The safe money is on France and Spain because they are so rich in talent. Argentina are thereabouts, but it’s very difficult to repeat, even with [Lionel] Messi. Never count out Germany. The other team — and God it pains me to say this — is England. They have incredible depth.

Who is your bet for the Golden Boot?

Harry Kane. The man is just a machine. The quality, but also the intelligence he has. He can score as many goals as possible, as long as it’s not against the U.S.

Who else excites you this year?

Mbappé, inevitably. Lionel Messi again, I hope. Erling Haaland is another. There was a fear he might never get the chance to play on the world stage with Norway. It’s going to be very exciting to see what he can do.

TV Guide Magazine’s 2026 World Cup Preview Special Issue is available for order online now at worldcup.tvgm2026.com and for purchase on newsstands nationwide.