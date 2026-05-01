‘Tracker’ Sneak Peek: Reenie Hires Colter for Major Problem in Lawsuit (VIDEO)

What To Know In the upcoming episode of Tracker, lawyer Reenie hires Colter to find a missing key witness crucial to her lawsuit against a corrupt real estate developer.

TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek reveals more details and sees Maxine meeting Colter.

Colter (Justin Hartley) knows his client very well in the Sunday, May 3, episode of Tracker: It’s Reenie (Fiona Rene)!

The lawyer hires her friend to locate the star witness of her and Maxine’s (Kathleen Robertson) lawsuit against a corrupt real estate developer on the eve of the trial. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of Colter checking out what looks like where that witness was before he went missing and meeting the other lawyer.

She joins Colter and Reenie while on the phone trying to reach the judge. “We need to meet today. Make it happen,” she tells the clerk. Then, Reenie makes the introduction, and after Colter says he’s heard a lot about you, Maxine remarks, “I don’t think I’ve heard enough about you.” (Gotta love Colter and Reenie’s reactions.)

“OK, other than cold feet, what could have happened to Curtis?” Colter asks, looking around. The worst-case scenario is someone connected to the case took him. “The case has been really weird so far. Packages were delivered to my office, Maxine’s as well,” Reenie notes. “Surveillance footage of us at home.” Colter reacts to that, clearly concerned for his friend.

“Right after we made a new claim to the suit. And Curtis’s testimony was key to proving it. If we win, it could be fatal to the company,” Maxine tells him.

But when Colter asks if they spoke to the police about the threats, Reenie explains, “Didn’t rise to it. Intimidation is not uncommon in lawsuits like this.” However, it does look like it’s escalated, based on what Colter finds and a missing knife. Watch the full video above for his theory about what happened.

There are still three episodes left of Season 3 to go after this episode, with Sofia Pernas back as fellow rewardist Billie in the May 10 episode and Jensen Ackles returning as Colter’s brother Russell on May 17 and for the May 24 finale.

Tracker, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS