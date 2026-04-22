‘The Girls’: Khloé Kardashian’s Inner Circle to Star in New Reality Series

What To Know Khloé Kardashian is executive producing a new Hulu reality series called The Girls, which will focus on her close friends rather than herself.

The show stars Natalie Halcro, Khadijah Haqq, Malika Haqq, Yris Palmer, Olivia Pierson, and Nicole Williams English.

Khloé Kardashian is executive producing a new reality TV series called The Girls, coming to Hulu later this year. It’s all about Khloé’s inner circle of friends, but The Kardashians star will not be starring in the series.

The Girls stars Natalie Halcro (@nataliehalcro), Khadijah Haqq (@foreverkhadijah), Malika Haqq (@malika), Yris Palmer (@yrispalmer), Olivia Pierson (@oliviapierson), and Nicole Williams English (@justnic), who will provide an inside look at their lives.

Hulu announced the new series during the Get Real House event livestream on Wednesday, April 22. A collection of announcements for Hulu’s new and returning shows were made during the live event that began at 7:30/6:30c on Hulu. Viewers will be able to relive every moment with Get Real House Live, available to stream on Hulu shortly after the event concludes.

“They’re building empires. They’re building families. They’re always unfiltered,” Hulu describes of the new show. “Welcome to The Girls, where Khloé Kardashian’s inner circle of real-life besties are raising babies, running businesses, and surviving brutally honest group chats. From surprise proposals to solo parenting, glam getaways to growing pains, this is the new era of reality TV where the chaos is couture — and the bonds are unbreakable.”

Kardashian serves as an executive producer alongside Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, Nicole Blais, and Lauren Goldstein. The series is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions, part of Banijay Americas.

After years on E! as Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The Kardashians moved to Hulu in April 2022, where it’s been producing new seasons ever since.

Other announcements during Hulu’s Get Live House event include a Dancing With the Stars spinoff called Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro, hosted by Robert Irwin.

Dancing With the Stars has also been renewed for Season 35, and the first two celebrity stars have been revealed: Maura Higgins, star of The Traitors and Love Island, and Ciara Miller, star of Summer House.

The Girls, Series Premiere, 2026, Hulu