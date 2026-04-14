What To Know Kendra Wilkinson shared photos from a road trip she took with her 11-year-old daughter Alijah.

Fans filled the comments section with messages about how alike the two look.

Wilkinson shares Alijah and a 16-year-old son with ex-husband Hank Baskett.

Kendra Wilkinson‘s daughter is growing up so fast. Alijah Baskett, whom the former Girls Next Door star shares with ex-husband Hank Baskett, is now 11 years old, and her proud mom shared a rare photo of them together on Instagram recently.

“Alijah and I drove out to Arizona for the weekend and had so much fun!!” Wilkinson shared, along with a glowing selfie of the two and other snaps from the trip. “She had a basketball tournament and we hung out with the other parents and kids. These are the golden years!!!”

The comments section was flooded with messages from fans, many of whom noted the resemblance between the mother/daughter duo. “Your daughter is beautiful and she looks just like you,” one person wrote. Someone else said, “Awe she is so pretty looks like a little Kendra.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson (@kendrawilkinson)

Another commenter added, “How gorgeous are the both of you!” and someone else said, “She’s your twin.” Another person agreed, writing, “She’s your beautiful twin! What a blessed time for y’all!”

Wilkinson and Baskett, who married in 2009 and divorced in 2018, also share a son, Hank Baskett Jr. (now 16 years old). The former Playboy model pulled the plug on her marriage four years after it was revealed that Baskett had an affair with a transgender woman while Wilkinson was pregnant with Alijah.

He later insisted that he didn’t “engage in anything” with the woman, and Wilkinson said she did not consider the situation to be cheating. “I can say he was not loyal to me,” she admitted. “I don’t care about the act. I care about how he reacted to it and how I was told by the media what happened. That scarred me.”

In the end, Baskett “made too many mistakes” in the relationship, Wilkinson said, which ultimately led to her decision to file for divorce. Today, they remain amicable coparents.