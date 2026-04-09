The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 will come to an end when the finale airs on April 10. Viewers will get to see whether Hannah (Jennifer Garner), Bailey (Angourie Rice), and Owen’s (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) story has a happy ending after their ongoing battle with the Campano family.

While Season 2 was loosely based on Laura Dave’s book The First Time I Saw Him, a sequel to her novel The Last Thing He Told Me, the show has deviated from the source material quite a bit in recent episodes. Dave’s book tied things up in a nice little bow for the main characters involved, but that may not necessarily be the case for the show, which could open up the door for another season.

Scroll down for everything we know about whether or not The Last Thing He Told Me will be back for Season 3.

Is there a Season 3 of The Last Thing He Told Me?

So far, Apple TV has not revealed whether there will be a third season of the show. However, the series did not receive its Season 2 renewal until nearly a year after the Season 1 finale, so it may be some time before we find out its fate.

Garner is certainly onboard, though. “I would play Hannah Hall all day,” she told TV Insider. “I love working with these guys. I love working with Nikolaj, I love Angourie. Having Judy [Greer] and Luke Kirby and David Morrissey, I would work with him any day. I think we’re so lucky to have this job. If people really want [another season], then how lucky would we be?”

Dave confirmed to TV Insider that she has no plans to write another book sequel, noting, “I think that the second book really closes the novel chapters.” However, she said she and EP Lauren Nesutadter have already started mapping out a potential Season 3.

“What’s so lovely about being with partners with who you’re so aligned is we all, aligned with Jen, have this a-ha feeling of what might be if we’re lucky enough to have that third season where the show would go,” she teased. “So now it’s the fun part of percolating and thinking about all of that.”

When does The Last Thing He Told Me Season 3 premiere?

Since there has been no Season 3 pickup yet, we don’t know when the show will premiere if it comes back. There was a nearly three-year wait between Seasons 1 and 2, which premiered in April 2023 and February 2026, respectively.

Who is in The Last Thing He Told Me Season 3 cast?

We’ll have to wait and see who survives the Season 2 finale to know who may come back for a third season, but there is no The Last Thing He Told Me without Garner and Rice’s characters, so if the show continues, they’re likely shoo-ins.

Coster-Waldau, Morrissey, and David Morse were all big parts of Seasons 1 and 2, while Greer, Kirby, and Rita Wilson joined in the second season. John Noble was also a Season 2 cast member, but his character, Frank Campano, was killed in Episode 7.

The Last Thing He Told Me, Season 2 Finale, Friday, April 10, Apple TV