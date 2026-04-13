‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Boss Teases Season 3 Plans After Cliffhanger Finale

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Judy Greer
Exclusive
Apple TV

What To Know

  • The Season 2 finale of The Last Thing He Told Me ended with a cliffhanger involving Judy Greer’s character Quinn.
  • Series co-creator Josh Singer tells TV Insider how he hopes to move the story forward if the show is picked up for a third season.
  • Rita Wilson also weighs in on plans for her character if there’s a Season 3.

Season 2 of The Last Thing He Told Me ended with a cliffhanger that left the door open for a third season. While the show hasn’t been picked up for more episodes just yet, there are already ideas percolating about what’s to come next.

Hannah (Jennifer Garner), Bailey (Angourie Rice), and Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) ended the season believing that they were free from the Campanos, but they sure shouldn’t underestimate Quinn (Judy Greer). Now that she’s in control of the family’s company following her father Frank’s (John Noble) death, Quinn began setting the wheels in motion for her next big move.

“We have a few loose ends we need to tie,” she said on a phone call to Maris Anderson (Michael Hyatt), the Campano family’s mole in the U.S. Marshals office. Per cocreator Josh Singer, Season 2 explored the “birth of a super villain” in Quinn, who also confessed to being inadvertently responsible for the death of Bailey’s mother and Owen’s first wife, Kate, in the finale. Should there be a Season 3, we can expect a deep dive into what’s next for Season 2’s breakout star.

“To me, that final scene is the culmination of her journey of this season and the beginning of what her journey would be in a [third] season,” Singer tells TV Insider. “I think the real question she’ll deal with there is, to some degree, whether she will be able to lead this business in the way that is best for the business, or whether the old wounds will catch up with her and pull her back. Will her need for revenge be too strong and destroy herself and her business? I think that is a really interesting arc to play with for Judy’s character as we continue to evolve the relationship between Hannah, Bailey, Owen, and Nicholas, as well.”

Jennifer Garner and Angourie Rice

https://www.tvinsider.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/the-last-thing-he-told-me-plans-season-3-scaled.jpg

Singer says he’s going to “leave it to the viewer” to decide what “loose ends” Quinn was referring to on her phone call, which is a major question that will need to be answered if the series returns.

The relationship between Owen and his father-in-law, Nicholas (David Morse), will also be at the forefront of a potential Season 3, according to Singer. The men have a complicated history, but for the sake of Hannah and Bailey, they had to put their differences aside and come together as a family.

“I think there definitely are old wounds on both sides that will need to be examined in a new season if we’re lucky enough to get there,” Singer teases.

Meanwhile, Executive Producer Lauren Neustadter says there will be “a lot of exciting, unexpected things in store” for Hannah and Bailey if the show returns. “They want to trust [Quinn], but they’re smart enough to understand that the universe has not necessarily dealt them that sort of a hand, so I think they would be naive to not always be looking over their shoulders,” she reveals. “They want to believe the best in people, but unfortunately, they’re surrounded by some very complex individuals who do some pretty unexpected things.”

Going forward, Singer also hopes to lean into character pairings that haven’t been explored as much in the first two seasons. He also wants to bring Rita Wilson back as Hannah’s mother, Carol, and Wilson is very much on board.

Is 'The Last Thing He Told Me' Season 2 Based on a Book?
Related

Is 'The Last Thing He Told Me' Season 2 Based on a Book?

“I would love to explore more of that relationship [between Hannah and Carol] and more of that coming together just from an artistic, artist-to-artist standpoint,” she tells us. “Because Hannah is also an artist. She and Carol have more in common than they think. Hannah has chosen not to have children, which is interesting, but she has a daughter through her marriage, and she’s a great mother and a wonderful person for Bailey, so I think it would be interesting to see where that relationship goes in terms of it slowly evolving and emerging in a way that’s deeper and gives Hannah some closure.”

The Last Thing He Told Me, Season 2, Streaming Now, Apple TV

The Last Thing He Told Me key art
Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Angourie Rice

Angourie Rice

Aisha Tyler

Aisha Tyler

Augusto Aguilera

Augusto Aguilera

David Morse

David Morse

Full Cast & Crew

Apple TV

Limited Series

2023

TVMA

Drama

Mystery

Thriller

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More The Last Thing He Told Me ›

The Last Thing He Told Me

Jennifer Garner

Judy Greer




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Nancy Guthrie
1
Nancy Guthrie Update: Expert Names ‘Most Likely’ Source of Suspect’s DNA
David Harbour in 'DTF St. Louis' finale
2
‘DTF St. Louis’ Boss Breaks Down Finale Reveal Around Floyd’s Death
Shawn Hatosy on the 2025 Emmys red carpet
3
‘The Pitt’ Guest Star Shawn Hatosy Could Make Emmy History
Nathan Dean attends SCAD aTVfest 2020 -
4
‘GH’s Nathan Dean Opens up About Lifelong Depression & Personal Loss
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Joe Dombrowski during Tuesday’s September 2, 2025 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
5
How Will Stephen Colbert Exit CBS? ‘The Colbert Report’ Co-Creator Says…