What To Know The Season 2 finale of The Last Thing He Told Me ended with a cliffhanger involving Judy Greer’s character Quinn.

Series co-creator Josh Singer tells TV Insider how he hopes to move the story forward if the show is picked up for a third season.

Rita Wilson also weighs in on plans for her character if there’s a Season 3.

Season 2 of The Last Thing He Told Me ended with a cliffhanger that left the door open for a third season. While the show hasn’t been picked up for more episodes just yet, there are already ideas percolating about what’s to come next.

Hannah (Jennifer Garner), Bailey (Angourie Rice), and Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) ended the season believing that they were free from the Campanos, but they sure shouldn’t underestimate Quinn (Judy Greer). Now that she’s in control of the family’s company following her father Frank’s (John Noble) death, Quinn began setting the wheels in motion for her next big move.

“We have a few loose ends we need to tie,” she said on a phone call to Maris Anderson (Michael Hyatt), the Campano family’s mole in the U.S. Marshals office. Per cocreator Josh Singer, Season 2 explored the “birth of a super villain” in Quinn, who also confessed to being inadvertently responsible for the death of Bailey’s mother and Owen’s first wife, Kate, in the finale. Should there be a Season 3, we can expect a deep dive into what’s next for Season 2’s breakout star.

“To me, that final scene is the culmination of her journey of this season and the beginning of what her journey would be in a [third] season,” Singer tells TV Insider. “I think the real question she’ll deal with there is, to some degree, whether she will be able to lead this business in the way that is best for the business, or whether the old wounds will catch up with her and pull her back. Will her need for revenge be too strong and destroy herself and her business? I think that is a really interesting arc to play with for Judy’s character as we continue to evolve the relationship between Hannah, Bailey, Owen, and Nicholas, as well.”

Singer says he’s going to “leave it to the viewer” to decide what “loose ends” Quinn was referring to on her phone call, which is a major question that will need to be answered if the series returns.

The relationship between Owen and his father-in-law, Nicholas (David Morse), will also be at the forefront of a potential Season 3, according to Singer. The men have a complicated history, but for the sake of Hannah and Bailey, they had to put their differences aside and come together as a family.

“I think there definitely are old wounds on both sides that will need to be examined in a new season if we’re lucky enough to get there,” Singer teases.

Meanwhile, Executive Producer Lauren Neustadter says there will be “a lot of exciting, unexpected things in store” for Hannah and Bailey if the show returns. “They want to trust [Quinn], but they’re smart enough to understand that the universe has not necessarily dealt them that sort of a hand, so I think they would be naive to not always be looking over their shoulders,” she reveals. “They want to believe the best in people, but unfortunately, they’re surrounded by some very complex individuals who do some pretty unexpected things.”

Going forward, Singer also hopes to lean into character pairings that haven’t been explored as much in the first two seasons. He also wants to bring Rita Wilson back as Hannah’s mother, Carol, and Wilson is very much on board.

“I would love to explore more of that relationship [between Hannah and Carol] and more of that coming together just from an artistic, artist-to-artist standpoint,” she tells us. “Because Hannah is also an artist. She and Carol have more in common than they think. Hannah has chosen not to have children, which is interesting, but she has a daughter through her marriage, and she’s a great mother and a wonderful person for Bailey, so I think it would be interesting to see where that relationship goes in terms of it slowly evolving and emerging in a way that’s deeper and gives Hannah some closure.”

The Last Thing He Told Me, Season 2, Streaming Now, Apple TV