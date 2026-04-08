What To Know In this exclusive sneak peek at The Miniature Wife, Elizabeth Banks’ Lindy Littlejohn has been accidentally miniaturized by her scientist husband.

Here, she has a big confrontation with him in her little body.

The Miniature Wife is chock full of metaphors about an ailing husband and wife who tend to diminish one another over their warring career aims and interests. At the same time, it’s also very literal since, well, the husband actually shrinks his wife in the story.

Elizabeth Banks stars in the series as Lindy Littlejohn, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author who hasn’t written in decades, while Matthew Macfadyen stars as Les, a brilliant scientist working on a top-secret project.

When she finally finds out what he’s been busy inventing all these years, it’s too late, and what results is pure chaos of massive (and minute) proportions.

In the above clip, exclusive to TV Insider, we see the first instance of that as little-ized Lindy confronts Les over what’s happened to her for the very first time.

“I’m not OK,” she screams pointlessly, as her voice has also been reduced. Les sheepishly hands her a toy-sized-but-functional megaphone, and her voice finally becomes audible. Only, Les forgets that his own voice is now booming to her and knocks her over with a shout. After a struggle, the two find a way to hear one another, and she demands, “What the f**k, Les?!”

He then apologizes but still seems awed by the incredible results of her transformation.

“I can’t believe it happened, but you’re incredible,” he says wistfully. “You’re beautiful,” he adds with a laugh. She’s not comforted by this compliment at all, though. Check out the full clip above to see the rest.

The Miniature Wife adapts the short story of the same name by Michael Gonzales, also stars O-T Fagbenle, Zoe Lister-Jones, Sian Clifford, and Sofia Rosinsky, with Ronny Chieng, Aasif Mandvi, Rong Fu, and Tricia Black all recurring.

The 10-episodes series premieres in full on Thursday, April 9.

The Miniature Wife, Series Premiere, April 9, Peacock