‘The Miniature Wife’ Sneak Peek: Elizabeth Banks Is Big Mad in a Tiny Body (VIDEO)

Amanda Bell
Comments

What To Know

  • In this exclusive sneak peek at The Miniature Wife, Elizabeth Banks’ Lindy Littlejohn has been accidentally miniaturized by her scientist husband.
  • Here, she has a big confrontation with him in her little body.

The Miniature Wife is chock full of metaphors about an ailing husband and wife who tend to diminish one another over their warring career aims and interests. At the same time, it’s also very literal since, well, the husband actually shrinks his wife in the story.

Elizabeth Banks stars in the series as Lindy Littlejohn, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author who hasn’t written in decades, while Matthew Macfadyen stars as Les, a brilliant scientist working on a top-secret project.

When she finally finds out what he’s been busy inventing all these years, it’s too late, and what results is pure chaos of massive (and minute) proportions.

In the above clip, exclusive to TV Insider, we see the first instance of that as little-ized Lindy confronts Les over what’s happened to her for the very first time.

“I’m not OK,” she screams pointlessly, as her voice has also been reduced. Les sheepishly hands her a toy-sized-but-functional megaphone, and her voice finally becomes audible. Only, Les forgets that his own voice is now booming to her and knocks her over with a shout. After a struggle, the two find a way to hear one another, and she demands, “What the f**k, Les?!”

'The Miniature Wife': What to Know About Peacock's Adaptation of the Oddball Short Story
Related

'The Miniature Wife': What to Know About Peacock's Adaptation of the Oddball Short Story

He then apologizes but still seems awed by the incredible results of her transformation.

“I can’t believe it happened, but you’re incredible,” he says wistfully. “You’re beautiful,” he adds with a laugh. She’s not comforted by this compliment at all, though. Check out the full clip above to see the rest.

The Miniature Wife adapts the short story of the same name by Michael Gonzales, also stars O-T FagbenleZoe Lister-JonesSian Clifford, and Sofia Rosinsky, with Ronny ChiengAasif MandviRong Fu, and Tricia Black all recurring.

The 10-episodes series premieres in full on Thursday, April 9.

The Miniature Wife, Series Premiere, April 9, Peacock

The Miniature Wife key art
Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks

Matthew MacFadyen

Matthew MacFadyen

O-T Fagbenle

O-T Fagbenle

Zoe Lister-Jones

Zoe Lister-Jones

Sofia Rosinsky

Sofia Rosinsky

Sian Clifford

Sian Clifford

Aasif Mandvi

Aasif Mandvi

Ronny Chieng

Ronny Chieng

Rong Fu

Steven McCarthy

Tricia Black

Miku Martineau

Miku Martineau

Gavin Williams

Leo Choy

Sharjil Rasool

Rachel Wilson

Full Cast & Crew

Peacock

Series

TVMA

Romance

Comedy drama

Latest Headlines

More The Miniature Wife ›

The Miniature Wife




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Steve Howey as Wagner, Kaitlin Olson as Morgan — 'High Potential' Season 2 Finale 'Family Tree
1
‘High Potential’ Star Kaitlin Olson Breaks Down the Shocking Finale
Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight and Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 15
2
‘NCIS’ Needs to Bring Back This Character After McGee’s Mention
Eliza Coupe and Josh Charles — 'Best Medicine' Season 1 Finale
3
‘Best Medicine’ Boss Shares Season 2 Details
Michael Ormewood on Will Trent
4
‘Will Trent’: Ormewood & Dr. Seth Stabbed in Hospital Hostage Crisis
Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks and Caleb Foote as Bernard “Randy” Randolf — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 2 Episode 14
5
‘NCIS: Origins’: When Mike Franks Met Gary Callahan