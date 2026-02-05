‘The Miniature Wife’: What to Know About Peacock’s Adaptation of the Oddball Short Story

Calling all Downsizing and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids fans. Peacock has revealed the first teaser for The Miniature Wife above, and, well, the title of this show really says it all.

The new drama series adapts the short story of the same name by Manuel Gonzales and stars two Hollywood favorites as a husband and wife with a very big — er, make that small — problem.

Here’s what to know about The Miniature Wife.

When does The Miniature Wife premiere?

The series premieres with all 10 episodes dropping on Thursday, April 9, on Peacock.

Who stars in The Miniature Wife?

Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games, Mrs. America, Pitch Perfect) and Matthew Macfadyen (Pride and Prejudice, Succession) star in and executive produce the series. O-T Fagbenle, Zoe Lister-Jones, Sian Clifford, and Sofia Rosinsky also star, and the recurring cast includes Ronny Chieng, Aasif Mandvi, Rong Fu, and Tricia Black.

What is The Miniature Wife about?

The story centers on a married couple who are in crisis after the husband, a miniaturist, accidentally shrinks his wife with his invented device and isn’t sure how to bring her back to size without killing her.

The official description reads, “The Miniature Wife, based on the short story written by Manuel Gonzales, is a high-concept marital comedy examining the power imbalances between spouses after a technological accident induces the ultimate relationship crisis.”

The teaser for the series and first-look photos give us a glimpse of how that’s going to look in action, and it seems like one partner is going to like the arrangement a whole lot more than the other.

What else is there to know about The Miniature Wife?

The show is cocreated by Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner. Greg Mottola serves as the executive producer and director of the first and last two episodes of the series. Also executive producing are Michael Aguilar and Suzanne Heathcote.

The Miniature Wife, Series Premiere, April 9, Peacock