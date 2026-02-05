‘The Miniature Wife’: What to Know About Peacock’s Adaptation of the Oddball Short Story

Amanda Bell
Comments
THE MINIATURE WIFE -- -- Pictured: (l-r) Elizabeth Banks as Lindy, Matthew Macfadyen as Les -- (Photo by: Peacock)
Peacock

Calling all Downsizing and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids fans. Peacock has revealed the first teaser for The Miniature Wife above, and, well, the title of this show really says it all.

The new drama series adapts the short story of the same name by Manuel Gonzales and stars two Hollywood favorites as a husband and wife with a very big — er, make that small — problem.

Here’s what to know about The Miniature Wife.

When does The Miniature Wife premiere?

The series premieres with all 10 episodes dropping on Thursday, April 9, on Peacock.

Who stars in The Miniature Wife?

Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games, Mrs. AmericaPitch Perfect) and Matthew Macfadyen (Pride and Prejudice, Succession) star in and executive produce the series. O-T Fagbenle, Zoe Lister-Jones, Sian Clifford, and Sofia Rosinsky also star, and the recurring cast includes Ronny Chieng, Aasif Mandvi, Rong Fu, and Tricia Black.

The Best 25 Peacock Original Series, Ranked
Related

The Best 25 Peacock Original Series, Ranked

What is The Miniature Wife about?

The story centers on a married couple who are in crisis after the husband, a miniaturist, accidentally shrinks his wife with his invented device and isn’t sure how to bring her back to size without killing her.

The official description reads, “The Miniature Wife, based on the short story written by Manuel Gonzales, is a high-concept marital comedy examining the power imbalances between spouses after a technological accident induces the ultimate relationship crisis.”

The teaser for the series and first-look photos give us a glimpse of how that’s going to look in action, and it seems like one partner is going to like the arrangement a whole lot more than the other.

THE MINIATURE WIFE -- -- Pictured: (l-r) Matthew Macfadyen as Les, Elizabeth Banks as Lindy -- (Photo by: Peacock)

Peacock

What else is there to know about The Miniature Wife?

The show is cocreated by Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner. Greg Mottola serves as the executive producer and director of the first and last two episodes of the series. Also executive producing are Michael Aguilar and Suzanne Heathcote.

The Miniature Wife, Series Premiere, April 9, Peacock

The Miniature Wife key art
Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks

Matthew MacFadyen

Matthew MacFadyen

O-T Fagbenle

O-T Fagbenle

Zoe Lister-Jones

Zoe Lister-Jones

Sofia Rosinsky

Sofia Rosinsky

Sian Clifford

Sian Clifford

Aasif Mandvi

Aasif Mandvi

Ronny Chieng

Ronny Chieng

Rong Fu

Steven McCarthy

Tricia Black

Miku Martineau

Miku Martineau

Gavin Williams

Leo Choy

Sharjil Rasool

Rachel Wilson

Full Cast & Crew

Peacock

Series

TVMA

Romance

Comedy drama

The Miniature Wife

Elizabeth Banks

Matthew Macfadyen




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
‘Jeopardy!’: Paolo Pasco Sends Message After Jaw-Dropping TOC Result
Savannah Guthrie and Mom Nancy
2
Guthrie Family Release Video Pleading for the Safe Return of Mother Nancy
Craig Melvin on the February 3, 2026, episode of NBC's 'Today.'
3
Craig Melvin to Miss Winter Olympics Amid Search for Savannah Guthrie’s Mom
Mary Carillo attends the 2024 Women's Sports Foundation's Annual Salute To Women In Sports at Cipriani Wall Street on October 16, 2024 in New York City; Savannah Guthrie on the January 30, 2026, episode of NBC's 'Today.'
4
Mary Carillo to Replace Savannah Guthrie at Winter Olympics
Melissa O'Neil as Lucy — 'The Rookie'
5
‘The Rookie’ Star Melissa O’Neil’s Post Alarms Fans About Show’s Future