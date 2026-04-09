Will ‘The Miniature Wife’ Return for Season 2?

The first season of The Miniature Wife ends on a satisfying note but leaves plenty of room for more emotional exploration and physical comedy.

So will the series return for a second season to continue the story that’s full of humor and heart? If the series’ creators have anything to say about it, it will.

Here’s what we know about The Miniature Wife Season 2 so far.

Has The Miniature Wife been renewed for Season 2?

Not yet. However, the creators have plans to continue the show for a second season — and possibly beyond!

“We designed the show, even from jump, to have subsequent seasons. So we would love to continue the story,” cocreator Jennifer Ames told TV Insider. Added Steve Turner, “We have a really great plan for Season 2.”

What will happen in The Miniature Wife Season 2?

Warning: The following post contains spoilers for The Miniature Wife Season 1. The Miniature Wife‘s Season 1 finale concludes on a hopeful note as Les Littlejohn (Matthew Macfadyen) finally discovers the right formula to de-miniaturize people — chiefly, himself and wife Lindy (Elizabeth Banks). His grand gesture in shrinking himself, saving her from the lab, and playing guinea pig for the new serum is enough to win Lindy back over after a season full of micro- (and macro-) aggressions for the couple. However, that doesn’t mean their problems are over. By deciding to reclaim her “turn” as the one pursuing her career ambitions by writing a book about her time being tiny, she’s metaphorically miniaturizing Les. And he allows it.

Turner admitted that this is a probable plot point for a second season. “You might have gotten us! Hmmm. Yes… This couple is all about taking turns, and we may have just, at the end of Season 1, that might be a turn going into Season 2.”

Series star Elizabeth Banks, for one, hopes that’s the case. “I hope that Lindy writes that book,” she said. However, she also thinks there might not be as much of a push-pull dynamic between Lindy and Les. “I think she’ll walk the line of making sure he’s not criminally liable at some point for things, but I think that there’s a sense at the end that they’ve come to more of a partnership than a competition, which I think is very relatable for a lot of couples who feel that tally mark: ‘Well, I did the dishes, and you do the laundry, and I did this, but I do the pickups, and…’ We’re all just trying. We gotta work together. And I think it’s actually a bigger message about how we love each other best is by working together and not competing with each other. And I love that message as something that the audience can take away from what is ultimately an entertaining farce, but it has some deep, resonant themes inside of it.”

The cocreators also feel optimistic about what’s ahead for the two, with Ames saying, “At the end of the day, these two love each other, that’s very real… I do think these two deserve each other in a great way, and they are meant to be together. One of the things that we talk about is a little bit of imbalance. Their balance. Is that the thing that kind of works for them? Is that their love language?… 50/50 might not work for them.”

“We might just pass that on the way to some other imbalance,” Turner agreed. “But 50/50 is not the one for these two.”

Some of the real problems they might have to contend with, though? “Their house is basically destroyed, so you need to do something about that. And there’s not a lab, so…” Ames teased.

Who will star in The Miniature Wife Season 2?

Ames and Turner confirmed that the plan is to revisit the characters we already know, so that means Banks, MacFadyen, and Sofia Rosinsky would almost certainly reprise their roles as the Littlejohns.

“Same characters, yeah, and probably new ones along the way, for sure,” Ames said.

That could also include the still-miniaturized Richie (O-T Fagbenle), Vivienne (Zoe Lister-Jones) who now has a miniaturized man of her own as a pet, Janet (Rong Fu), Terry (Sian Clifford), Martin Muckow (Aasif Mandvi), and Hilton (Ronny Chieng).

The Miniature Wife, Streaming now, Peacock