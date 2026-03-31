‘Black Mirror’ VR Game to Immerse Fans Into the Twisty Experience

What To Know The Black Mirror world expands into virtual reality next.

The Black Mirror Experience comes with an all-new storyline for fans to play through.

Below, find all of the details.

Black Mirror fans, get ready for an all-new way to immerse yourself in the twisty techno-horror world. Leveling up from the interactive, choose your own adventure story that was Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, the series has now inspired a virtual reality game with an all-new story to match.

Produced by Banjay Live Studio in partnership with Univrse, The Black Mirror Experience is launching first in Montreal’s Infinity Experiences in May and is described as follows: “With each episode of Black Mirror holding a mirror up to society’s relationship with technology, this first‑of‑its‑kind experience places visitors in the same position. Groups are invited to the exclusive opening of Phaethon’s showroom, a tech giant about to unveil its most ambitious creation yet: LifeAgent, a robot designed to simplify your life, understand your desires, and help you become your best self. At first, everything feels seamless. Reassuring. Almost perfect. Until it doesn’t…”

The experience is described as 60-minutes-long and blending physical space and virtual reality up to six participants at a time. The age rating for The Black Mirror Experience is 12 and above.

The first location for the VR experience will be in Montreal, Canada, with the waitlist opening on March 31, presales beginning on April 20, public sales following on April 21, and doors opening in May. Additional international venues are expected to follow.

In a statement, Banjay CEO said, “At Banijay Live, we’re expanding Banijay Entertainment’s relationship with the screen into real‑world experiences. Banijay Live Studio is making its public debut with The Black Mirror Experience, a ‘never‑before‑seen’ location‑based VR experience that encapsulates all the cultural relevance of Black Mirror and brings fans into the story.”

It is unclear at this time if the VR experience will eventually be available to play on personal devices or if the story is going to be incorporated into the canonical world of Black Mirror, the TV show.

Details about The Black Mirror Experience can be found on TheBlackMirrorExperience.com.

Black Mirror, which was created by Charlie Brooker, is expected to return for Season 8 on Netflix.

Black Mirror, Netflix