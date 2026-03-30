TLC’s Chilli Sets Record Straight on Trump Donations & Fans Aren’t Buying It

What To Know TLC’s Chilli publicly denied supporting Donald Trump or MAGA policies, explaining her campaign donations were accidental and intended for causes like veterans and anti-human trafficking.

She also addressed accidentally reposting a Michelle Obama conspiracy theory, stating it was an unintentional mistake due to a mishap with Instagram’s interface.

Despite her clarifications, many fans expressed skepticism and criticism in the comments, while others showed support and defended her character.

TLC‘s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas recently set the record straight about making Donald Trump campaign donations and posting a Michelle Obama conspiracy theory — but fans aren’t buying it.

On Saturday, March 28, the singer took to Instagram with a written response and a video message for her followers.

“I WANT TO BE CLEAR: I am not MAGA and do not support any of the many policies that are causing great harm to the American people,” Chilli began her update. “I made a mistake too many make: I did not read the fine print. I thought I was supporting causes against human trafficking and for veterans.”

She added, “Two things I care deeply about as my dad is a veteran and everyone knows I love children. I have learned a valuable lesson and ask for grace as I navigate this.”

Additionally, the “Waterfalls” singer, 55, addressed the Michelle Obama repost. “I have the utmost respect and admiration for Michelle Obama, and I would never say or do anything that is disrespectful to her or to any woman,” she said in the accompanying video. “I would never do that.”

The “No Scrubs” singer continued, “I had no clue that this repost had happened until I started getting phone calls and text messages from everybody, and I immediately went to my page to see what was going on… So I’m looking for this repost button, and I see that …. all of these buttons are very, very close to each other, and clearly, I was scrolling, and my thumb hit the repost button.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chilli (@therealchilli)

In the comments, many of Chilli’s followers rejected her explanations, with one Instagram user writing, “Donating in 2024 to Trump and you THOUGHT you were helping vets?!

A second echoed, “Unsure how you donate multiple times to Trump, Senate Republicans, and Ted Cruz ‘for the veterans.'”

Another replied, “I want to believe you, my friend, but it appears like you donated to Trump several times and you follow a bunch of right-wing accounts. Is that incorrect?”

Someone else commented, “Nice try trying to manage control, but no one believes you accidentally had all those accidents with your phone. You said what you said… at least have the guts to stand ten toes down and just own it.”

Meanwhile, yet another fan declared, “Nah….OWN THIS ONE!!! We SEE YOU, and I’m PULLING OUT OF THIS TOUR IMMEDIATELY 💯💯💯.”

However, others supported Chilli after she spoke out about the controversies. One Instagram user shared, “Nothing wrong with being MAGA, Republican or conservative!!!! Damn shame people can’t see the truth and continue to have so much hatred for that man.”

Another fan pointed out, “There really shouldn’t be an issue if you are though.”

Someone else commented, “We’re all here for you, Chilli. TLC‘s music left way too big an impact on all of our lives for you not to be a genuine person. Because that kind of impact cannot be forced, it is authentic.”

Yet another fan wrote, “Sending love, Chilli! ❤️ Stay strong 🙏.”

Recently, TLC and Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue announced their It’s Iconic Tour, which kicks off in August and runs through October in North America.