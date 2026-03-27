The Boys Season 5 is almost here, but will it really be the show’s last? We’re taking a look at everything we know so far about the franchise as the rest of the flagship series plays out, and exploring the possibilities of its continuation.

For now, fans shouldn’t raise their expectations too high when it comes to The Boys and a potential sixth season as Prime Video continues to maintain that Season 5 will be the show’s last. But rest assured that doesn’t mean the end of the universe that fans have been introduced to. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the show’s future, ranging from spinoffs and prequels to much more.

Will The Boys have a Season 6?

As mentioned above, The Boys doesn’t have a sixth season planned as Season 5 is set to serve as the show’s final chapter. That being said, The Boys as a universe and franchise is far from over.

How will The Boys continue beyond Season 5?

The Boys has spawned several spinoffs in recent years, including an animated series and college-set dramedy like Gen V, which hasn’t officially been renewed for a third season. Instead, fans can look forward to the prequel spinoff Vought Rising, which will center around Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), Stormfront (Aya Cash), and other characters in the noir surrounding the early years of Vought as a company.

Will The Boys characters return after Season 5?

With the prequel mentioned above, The Boys universe is sure to continue expanding. Whether or not we’ll see any of the flagship characters back in any other shows remains to be seen as we await the fated outcomes of our favorite characters. Stay tuned to see how Season 5 of The Boys sets up the characters’ futures, and let us know your theories in the comments section below.

The Boys, Season 5 Premiere, Friday, April 8, Prime Video