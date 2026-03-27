‘Sheriff’ & ‘Fire Country’ Crossover Sneak Peek: Can Bode & Boone Work Together? (VIDEO)

What To Know The first two-hour crossover event between Fire Country and Sheriff Country airs April 3.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of Bode and Boone working together … sort of.

Oh, the first two-hour Fire Country and Sheriff Country crossover is going to be fun. We had a feeling, from the smaller crossovers we’ve gotten this season, but something tells us that Bode Leone (Max Thieriot) and Nathan Boone (Matt Lauria) might become one of our favorite pairings in the Edgewater universe. And after seeing TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek from the first hour (Sheriff‘s) of the April 3 event, well, we also can’t wait until Bode’s aunt and Boone’s former partner and boss, Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin), shares a scene with these two together.

The firefighters and sheriff’s department team up after a mysterious school bus explosion leaves nine students missing. Our clip takes place at the scene of that explosion, with Boone yelling at Bode as he crosses the police tape: “That’s part of the evidence field. Leone! What are you doing?”

Bode just keeps walking, though, explaining he’s “following my nose. A lot of incendiary devices use chemicals, right? Do you smell what I smell?” Boone makes it clear he does (kerosene), but Bode doesn’t let him stop him, explaining, “Kerosene can be combined with various kinds of chemicals to make a bomb. I bet you that’s ammonium nitrate. We used it in demolition when I was working construction. We’d always wait to combine the nitrate with the fuel oil until we were ready to detonate.”

Boone can’t help but get a jab in about Bode’s past: “All the time you spent in the back of police cars, something must have rubbed off.” (And that’s not the only one.)

Boone also found a piece of a flip phone and knows that it can’t belong to a teenager, so the kidnappers used it to set off the explosion. That’s when Bode reveals how he can help with that. Watch the full video above for much more from Bode and Boone.

In this two-part crossover, aptly titled “The Finest” and “The Bravest,” Mickey and her stepsister, Cal Fire Division Chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr) must set aside their personal conflicts and unite their departments to work this case. Then, with the clock ticking and the fate of nine missing students on the line, Bode and Boone must risk it all in order to save innocent lives. Fire Country‘s Max Thieriot, Diane Farr, and Jules Latimer are crossing over to Sheriff Country, while the spinoff’s Morena Baccarin, Matt Lauria, and W. Earl Brown will be appearing on Fire.

What do you think of Bode and Boone’s dynamic so far? What are you hoping to see in the crossover? Let us know in the comments section below.

Sheriff Country & Fire Country Crossover, Friday, April 3, 8/7c, CBS