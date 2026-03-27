‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’ Team Explains That Bloody Ending (VIDEO)

Soulmates, curses and freaky families, oh my!

The moody, messy horror series Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen just dropped on Netflix, and we are so into it. First off, it’s a wholly original idea, not an adaptation, remake, or update. It’s stylish as hell, thanks to creator and showrunner Haley Z. Boston. It’s got a stellar cast led by the captivating Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six) and White Lotus‘ Adam DiMarco as adorable nearly-weds. It’s darkly funny when not downright frightening. And it’s not at all what you think it is. Warning: Spoilers for Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen ahead!

“The tone of the show is just kind of what it’s like to be inside of my head,” jokes Boston, a former writer on the equally wild Brand New Cherry Flavor. “That balance of dread and humor…it’s just the way I see the world.”

Opening with Rachel and Nicky’s wintry drive to spend the week leading up to their wedding with Nicky’s family, it becomes very clear that something bad is going to happen. We get flashes of a gruesome gathering, carnage-strewn hallways, and ominous run-ins with roadside strangers. Once they get to his sprawling family mansion in the woods, things go from “huh” to “hell no” pretty quickly as the show flips the script mid-season after the chronically anxious Rachel encounters a mysterious man called The Witness (Zlatko Buric). Turns out, it’s not Nicky’s oddball family (including mom Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ted Levine, and a fabulously off-kilter Gus Birney) escalating her sense of doom, it’s an ancient curse that’s been plaguing her lineage for ages: If she marries someone who isn’t her soulmate, she’ll die. But if she calls off the wedding, she’ll live and the curse will jump to the jilted groom’s family.