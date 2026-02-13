‘Something Very Bad is Going to Happen’ in the Duffer Brothers New Horror Series (VIDEO)

What To Know The Stranger Things EPs have traded Hawkins for a creepy new locale.

Daisy Jones‘ Emmy nominee Camila Morrone stars as a bride-to-be meeting her fiance’s family right before the wedding.

And none of them seem normal. At. All.

If love really means never having to say you’re sorry, then the bride-to-be at the center of Netflix’s Something Very Bad is Going to Happen may want to revisit that “’til death do us part” business. Because that title is not a threat, it’s a promise.

Fittingly, the streamer has dropped the first-look teaser trailer for their new horror series on Friday the 13th.

Executive produced by Stranger Things‘ Matt and Ross Duffer, along with Hilary Leavitt as part of their Upside Down Pictures deal with Netflix, the moody, very A24-ish eight-episode series stars Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six) as Rachel, a soon-to-be-wed young woman who is given every reason to have cold feet about a future with her beloved Nicky (White Lotus‘ Adam DiMarco) the closer the big day gets. Ain’t love grand?

Per Netflix’s release, “If Carrie is horror’s version of a girl becoming a woman, and Rosemary’s Baby is the horrific version of a woman becoming a mother, Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is horror’s take on a woman becoming a wife. Rachel is getting married in five days. Together with her fiancé, Nicky, she embarks on a road trip to his family’s vacation home, secluded in a snowy forest, for the intimate wedding ceremony of their dreams. Which really would be so lovely, except…prone to superstition and paranoia, Rachel can’t shake the relentless feeling that something bad is going to happen. Her foreboding doubts, coupled with a series of eerie coincidences and dreadful surprises, force her to ask the question: What makes two people soulmates? And worse—what could be scarier than lifelong commitment to the wrong person?”

After seeing the instantly gripping opening episode, we have a few answers to that last question. Like a mother-in-law (Jennifer Jason Leigh) prone to deeply disturbing toasts, a father-in-law played by The Silence of the Lambs‘ Buffalo Bill himself, Ted Levine, and a sister-in-law (Shining Vale‘s tremendously underrated Gus Birney) fond of “bedtime stories” about monstrous strangers living in the woods. And don’t even get us the ominous twist that comes in the mail or the beneath-your-skin visual mind-tricks showrunner Haley Z. Boston and director Weronika Tofilska (Baby Reindeer) play with the increasingly anxious Rachel.

But be warned: The scares here make Stranger Things look like child’s play. Even if those kids ended up being played by twentysomethings.

Something Very Bad is Going to Happen, series premiere, Thursday, March 26, Netflix.