‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Ashley Puzemis Shares Emotional Post on Final Day of Filming

Puzemis reflected on her journey on the Peacock soap opera, including filming over 200 episodes and receiving a Daytime Emmy nomination.

Puzemis is one of four Days cast members whose characters will be written out of the show later this year.

While Days of Our Lives fans won’t have to say goodbye to Holly Jonas until later this year, actress Ashley Puzemis recently bid farewell to the character on the set of the Peacock soap opera.

Puzemis announced via Instagram on Sunday, February 15, that she had officially completed filming her final episode of Days. “Been meaning to post…but that’s officially a wrap on Holly Jonas! 222 episodes later, an Emmy nomination, many tears shed, and an entire cast who has become my family,” she captioned the post.

She added, “Thank you for the memories @dayspeacock! On to the next chapter🪽.”

Puzemis’ post featured several behind-the-scenes photos and clips of herself on the show over the years, from taking a spin behind the camera to hanging out on the set of Brady’s Pub to celebrating the show’s 60th anniversary last fall.

Fans and costars flooded the post’s comments with heartfelt messages. “You light up the screen and every room you walk into. You will crush whatever comes next, and we will be cheering you on the whole way. 😘,” wrote Martha Madison, while Peyton Meyer and Paul Telfer commented with clapping hands and heart emojis, respectively.

“Congratulations love 🩵,” former Days star Jamie Martin Mann shared, while his replacement, Leo Howard, left a smiling face emoji. “I Love You forever ✨ Beautiful Sweet Soul 🥹 So proud of you & beyond excited for what’s ahead 🚪🪄,” Cherie Jimenez posted.

One fan wrote, “You have done such an amazing job bringing Holly into adulthood! I look forward to seeing you do more amazing work during this next chapter!! ❤️❤️❤️.” Someone else shared, “Wishing you a successful future that includes a return to Salem someday! 💜.”

A different person posted, “Horrible decision by the producers! Getting rid of the younger crowd is going to be the death of the show. You guys are the reason why a lot of us watch 🤗. It’s gotten boring lately so this was a bad decision. Best of luck to all of you 🤗.”

Last month, news broke that four of the show’s characters are being written out and will make their final appearances at the end of this year, including Puzemis’s Holly, Howard’s Tate Black, Carson Boatman‘s Johnny DiMera, and Raven Bowens‘ Chanel Dupree DiMera.

Puzemis made her Days debut as Nicole Walker’s (Arianne Zucker) daughter in 2023 and received a Daytime Emmys nomination last year in the Emerging Talent category.

Following news of the cast shake-ups, a spokesperson for the show told the Daily Mail last month, “While we don’t comment on individual contracts or casting decisions, we have tremendous respect and appreciation for the actors who bring these characters to life. What may seem sudden is part of long-range storytelling decisions. Our goal is to balance the show’s rich history with where we’re headed creatively. Due to our long tape-to-air gap, any changes won’t be on screen for some time.”

