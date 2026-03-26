‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to New YouTube Spinoff Show With Ken Jennings Hosting

Jeopardy! is going digital! The game show is set to launch its first-ever YouTube edition. Ken Jennings will host as three celebrities/YouTube creators compete. But are fans happy with it?

The YouTube edition will feature three standout YouTube creators playing for the charity of their choice, according to a press release. This is the first step in a larger expansion of the Jeopardy! YouTube channel with more bespoke content to come. This is the second spinoff to not air on broadcast TV. Pop Culture Jeopardy! went from Amazon Prime Video to Netflix.

The show will premiere on YouTube on Tuesday, March 31, at 9ET/6PT. Rebecca Black, Monet X Change, and Brennan Lee Mulligan will be the first three contestants. They will compete across a dynamic range of clues that blend the classic format and style of Jeopardy! with the energy of internet culture, with categories spanning YouTube-inspired topics—from viral trends to the rich 20+ year history of the platform—along with custom video clues featuring notable YouTube talent. It is not clear if this is a one-time event or if more creators will compete.

“Jeopardy! is one of the most successful and enduring brands in television history, with decades of cultural relevance and a loyal audience,” Suzanne Prete, President of Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television, said on March 26. “As we bring our YouTube strategy to life, we’re incredibly excited to build on that legacy while connecting with new audiences in a way that feels fresh, interactive, and native to the platform.”

Monet X Change, a Traitors contestant and drag queen, is playing for GLAAD. She is the host of Monet Talks on YouTube. Black, a singer, is the host of Dimension 2.0, alongside Mulligan. They are both playing for The Trevor Project.

The new spinoff is set to bring in untapped fans who grew up with YouTube, and test the skills of the platform’s popular creators. The new game show will feature cultural Easter eggs, interactive elements, and creator-led storytelling.

Kevin Allocca, Global Head of Culture and Trends for YouTube, said in a statement, “Blurring the lines between a traditional broadcast format and a new era of digital consumption results in something that’s fun for both new fans and old ones. Seeing Jeopardy! intersect with YouTube creators underscores how the two can amplify each other in ways that feel surprisingly authentic and are a testament to the enduring relevance of these formats.”

Head of Strategy at We Are Social, Katie McDonald, said, “Working off the insight that Gen Z is currently chasing knowledge and substance on social, and knowing that YouTube is the OG home for learning and long-form, we felt there was no better flex than centering Jeopardy! as the cultural standard for testing their smarts. It’s the perfect example of two iconic brands turning an audience truth into an idea worth talking about that’s both authentic to their DNA and drives culture.”

Fans had mixed reactions to the news. Many of them were happy with the contestants, while others said it was not needed. “This feels kind of lame to me. Do we really need this?” one Reddit user asked.

“We don’t need it. But it’s for charity, and it’s not diluting the actual contestant pool. It’s just Gen Z/ alpha Celebrity Jeopardy!,” another wrote.

“Agreed. It can’t hurt to have limited runs like this that will help draw in younger viewers to the main show,” another replied.

“If this ends up working out and drawing younger people to the show, I could see the Teen Tournament making a comeback,” a fan replied.

“Idk if it’s needed, but they had me with Brennan Lee Mulligan,” a Reddit user commented.

“Probably won’t tune in cause I don’t really care about celebrities, but love that it’s going to Charity! Hope they make a lot of money,” a fan commented.

“I feel like I’d rather have them in a season of Celebrity Jeopardy, which could attract eyes to CJ that otherwise maybe wouldn’t even know about the show. But I’m sure not gonna complain about an extra Jeopardy series played for charity,” another commented.

“This is a fantastic lineup. Excited to watch,” a fan on the other side said.

“It’s basically Celebrity Jeopardy! with contestants that younger folks will recognize. It doesn’t hurt anything, so I’m totally cool with it. I might even watch,” a fan said.

“Monet X Change, Rebecca Black, and Brennan Lee Mulligan? I absolutely need this,” one last fan said.

What do you think of the new spinoff? Let us know in the comments.

Jeopardy!, Weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock

Jeopardy! YouTube Edition, starting March 31, 9ET/6PT, YouTube