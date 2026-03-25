Jeff Kober Looks Back on ‘9-1-1’ Episode: ‘This Guy Has Given up His Life, His Wants & Desires’

What To Know Jeff Kober guest-starred on 9-1-1 earlier this season.

Kober looks back on the character and filming the episode.

Jeff Kober is all over our TV screens Thursday nights in March, between his recurring role on The Pitt as Duke, Robby’s (Noah Wyle) friend and “VIP” patient, and his guest spot on 9-1-1 in the March 12 episode.

Kober’s character, Earl, and his ex-wife Bonnie, played by Melinda McGraw, crossed paths with Buck (Oliver Stark) and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) when the firefighters got lost driving back from Nashville to Los Angeles. Buck reminded Bonnie of their son, who had been in a devastating accident years ago, and the next thing he and Eddie knew, they were run off the road, and he woke up in the son’s bedroom. Bonnie wanted him to be Derek, and for Earl, it was all about what she wanted and her, not necessarily himself or what he wanted, from kidnapping Buck to even aiming the gun at Eddie when he came looking for his missing best friend.

Kober agrees. “And what a fascinating thing to play, that it’s like this guy has given up his life, his wants and desires. They’re not even together as a couple anymore. They’re divorced. And he so loves her that he’s willing to support her insanity just because that’s what allows him to feel value. That’s what allows him to feel like he matters. His own son is gone, and his wife left him, and where’s my value, and he finds it in supporting her,” he tells TV Insider.

Filming the 9-1-1 episode was “night and day” from his work on The Pitt. He and McGraw had previously worked together, “many, many, many years ago,” in a 1994 episode of The Commish.

“She was a delight, and the regular cast, too, just they couldn’t have been nicer. And we spent some really late nights out in the desert,” he recalls.

What did you think of Jeff Kober’s guest spot on 9-1-1? Let us know in the comments section below.

9-1-1, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC