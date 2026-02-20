What’s next after David defeats Goliath? Well, that’s what we’re about to find out in House of David Season 2.

Prime Video has now announced the premiere date and other key details for the return of the biblical drama, from the world of The Chosen, which follows David (Michael Iskander) as he ascends from shepherd boy to anointed king.

Here’s what to know about House of David Season 2.

When will House of David Season 2 premiere?

All eight episodes of the historic drama will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, March 27.

Who will star in House of David Season 2?

In addition to Iskander reprising his role as the title character, the second season will also see the return of Ali Suliman as King Saul, Ayelet Zurer as Queen Ahinoam, and Stephen Lang as Samuel, along with Indy Lewis, Yali Topol Margalith, Ethan Kai, Sam Otto, Oded Fehr, Louis Ferreira, Davood Ghadami, Ashraf Barhom, and Alexander Uloom.

What is House of David Season 2 about?

The second season description tells us, “Season 2 of House of David continues the story as Israel nears collapse as Saul’s reign falters. David rises from shepherd to warrior, caught between loyalty and destiny, while the Age of Iron transforms warfare. As families fracture, forbidden loves spark, and alliances shift, faith and power collide in a struggle that will decide Israel’s future.”

Where did House of David Season 1 leave off?

The finale of House of David Season 1 saw David emerge from what seemed to be a grave injury by the giant Goliath and casting a stone at him. It was unclear the impact the strike would have on the Philistines’ prized warrior, though biblical scholars and historians will certainly know the result.

What else is there to know about House of David Season 2?

Wonder Project’s John Erin and Jon Gunn continue to oversee the series and serve a executive producers. Jonathan Lloyd Walker, Justin Rosenblatt, Chad Oakes, Michael Frislev, Trey Callaway, and Mark McNair also executive produce.

House of David, Season 2 Premiere, March 27, Prime Video