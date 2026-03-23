Colin Stough Gets Candid About Life After ‘American Idol’ & Moving Forward After DUI

What To Know Colin Stough, who finished in the Top 3 of American Idol Season 21, has continued his music career with EPs, singles, and a record deal.

After a DUI in 2025, Stough reflected on his mistakes, learned valuable life lessons, and has since moved forward with a positive outlook.

Stough just released his new single “ 21 Year Old Man Blues.”

It was in 2023 when Colin Stough saw his life change forever thanks to American Idol. The then 18-year-old HVAC technician was among the Top 3 during Season 21 of the reality singing competition. Although Iam Tongi would be named the winner, Stough has continued to live his music dream. He signed a deal with 19 Recordings/BMG Nashville, which opened more doors. The young artist brought his Southern rock and country style to EPs “Promiseland” and “Lookin’ For Home,” as well as recent singles “Sober,” “Til The Day One Does,” and “White Trash”

Stough continued to mature and evolve as a songwriter, which could be heard on his latest release “21 Year Old Man Blues.” Written in collaboration with Brandon Hood and Marc Beeson, the Mississippian describes the tune bringing the idea of feeling like “you’re always running from something” as a youth dealing with inner feelings beyond his years.

The road hasn’t always been easy with Stough admittedly learning some life lessons the hard way. He made headlines last year after being charged with driving under the influence (DUI), underage consumption of alcohol (he was 20 at the time) and failure to exercise due care. The single-vehicle car crash, and the whole ordeal in general, was a rude-awakening for him. He has since rebounded and moved forward. Here the now 21-year-old opened up about life after Idol.

We’re in the middle of another season of American Idol. Three years since you were on the show, how do you look back on your experience today?

Colin Stough: It’s all kind of crazy because you get the opportunity to do something like that and your world just sort of changes. It feels like it changes overnight. For me, it was like on a Monday where I was working HVAC and fooling around the house with the horses and stuff like that. Then on a Thursday I was on an airplane headed to Los Angeles. Then comes the work in general. It was kind of a crazy culture-shock to be honest with you.

Do you find your time on Idol prepared you for what was to come in your career?

I would say yes and no. I would say for the most part, yes, on the artist side of it. I’d say on the songwriter side of it, I think that is something you have to go to Nashville to get tuned up. There are great songwriters around the world, but I think in Nashville it is that hub to learn from.

You finished third along with Iam Tongi and Megan Danielle. Do you stay in touch with them or others from your season?

Yeah. Iam and I talk from time to time. There is a guy named Phil Kane, he was in my season. Me and him are really good buddies along with Jon Wayne Hatfield too. There are a lot we stay in touch with.

Anyone who has been a mentor within the music business these days?

For me, it was Randy Houser. I’ve always loved him growing up. I’ve gotten to meet with him and go to his house and write. Him and I had a great afternoon. We’ll talk from time to time, and he has been a good role model for me. You’ve got guys I’ve been lucky to meet like Rickey Medlocke, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson. Those have all been great mentors. I pull from the wisdom they have. Since they’ve been doing it a little longer than you, they have more time than you out there. It’s cool to have ones like that to look at.

When you look back on your time on Idol, what was the biggest highlight for you?

The biggest highlight for me was getting to meet all the people you get to meet. I met Ed Sheeran, Noah Cyrus, and multiple others. That was the highlight. Getting to talk to them and figuring out they are just down-to-earth folks like I am.

How is it having your song “21 Year Old Man Blues” out there? Talk about where you found inspiration for that one.

I feel like everybody when they hit 21, 22, and those early 20s, they kind of hit a life change. Whether that comes from adversity or being down on your luck or money-wise, spending-wise. It’s just something everybody goes through. The mid-20s crisis if that makes sense. I really wanted to write something about that. It’s what that song is about. You’re out of high school. I didn’t go to college, but my buddies went, and out of college they don’t know what to do. That’s what that song is about.

Last year, you hit a rough patch. What did you take from that?

When it comes to the DUI, I’ll tell you like it is. Some of the best guys I’ve met in my life have been in prison. I’ve never been in prison, but I’ve done prison ministry. I do have a strong feeling that everybody makes mistakes in life. It’s taught to me when I was a kid that it’s not about what happens to you or what you do, it’s about how you get over it and overcome it. For me, I just kind of manned up. It’s one of those things you have to put it on the plate and eat it. I’m not really drinking like I used to. My advice for anyone else going through the whole thing is there was only really one person who was perfect, and that’s not us. I understand everyone has got some rough patches. It is part of life. I feel like if we didn’t have rough patches in life then none of us would be brought together to agree on something. I feel like that main point of agreement is created by a rough patch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mckenzie Rhett (@mckenzierhett)

After Idol, you and Mckenzie Rhett also got engaged in 2024. How is it juggling career and your relationship?

The thing about it I tell everybody is when you really have those feelings for someone like that nothing will get in the way. I feel like the road and way of life we live is an excuse to get out of something like that, but really when you have strong feelings for somebody there is nothing that will get in the way. We’re doing good.

Any wedding planning?

We’re going to wait a little bit.

What were some bucket list moments for you since Idol?

Definitely doing the Grand Ole Opry. We also did a little tour in Canada and stayed over there for a month and some change. Those were two big things I really enjoyed and got to do. We’re blessed. We’ve got to play the Grand Ole Opry twice and had a grand old time. There are great people over there. We love the atmosphere. It’s just awesome.

Are there plans for a new EP or other new music?

Yeah, we’re going to try to get a song a month for the people. I think that is something that will be really good for us. We might, might not, be working on an album. That’s another big deal for me and what not.

What kind of advice would you give to those on the Idol journey right now?

Don’t get so caught up with caring so much that you forget to enjoy the experience.

Who are your dream collaborations?

I’m a huge Lynyrd Skynyrd fan. So, I’d love to work with Lynyrd Skynyrd. I would love to work with Marcus King or Chris Stapleton or Koe Wetzel. That would just be a huge deal to me. Those are my dream collabs right there.

What’s coming up next for you?

We’re going to be in Alabama soon, Louisiana, all over the place. I just want to tell everybody thank y’all for following me and just hanging out with us.

American Idol, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC