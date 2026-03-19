‘Chicago Fire’: Pascal’s Replacement Clashes With Severide in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

What To Know Rob Morgan debuts as Battalion Chief Hopkins in the April 1 episode of Chicago Fire, replacing Dom Pascal at Firehouse 51.

The preview shows him and Severide clashing over the latter’s future as a captain.

Maybe it will just take a bit of time to warm up to the new battalion chief at 51? After all, it wasn’t the easiest of transitions from Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) to Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney). But when Chicago Fire returns with new episodes on April 1, we’ll be meeting Rob Morgan‘s Hopkins, and as the promo shows, he’s not a fan of Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), whom Pascal left his office and a binder to prepare for the captain’s exam.

“Firehouse 66” will be the first of Morgan’s arc for the season; he’s slated for four episodes, with one of those being the Season 14 finale. The character’s initial description said that he “has a long, haunted past in overseeing several Chicago firehouses and is quick to assert authority over his colleagues.” Pascal told everyone that Hopkins was going to be the one overseeing 51 (and five other houses) after he was terminated for conduct unbecoming and relieved of his duty — he disobeyed the FBI and entered an apartment after an explosion in hopes of retrieving something to help identify the chemical infecting many, including first responders, during the One Chicago crossover. Severide later described Hopkins as “a real harda**” to Cruz (Joe Miñoso).

NBC aired a preview for the next new episode, Morgan’s first, after the March 18 episode, and it’s all about Severide and Hopkins. While Severide may be “ready to step up,” Hopkins doesn’t seem so sure — or willing to let him.

“You’re not officially a captain. There are some concerns,” the chief warns him. “You don’t think you have to follow the rules.”

Severide tells someone on the phone, “Feels like he’s gunning for me.” And it certainly looks that way in the video above.

What do you think of this first look at Rob Morgan as Hopkins? How do you think this is going to play out in the rest of the season? Let us know in the comments section below.

Chicago Fire, Returns, Wednesday, April 1, 9/8c, NBC