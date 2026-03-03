Len Garry Dies: Paul McCartney & John Lennon’s Quarrymen Bandmate Was 84

What To Know Len Garry, guitarist and original member of The Quarrymen alongside Paul McCartney and John Lennon, is dead at 84.

He was diagnosed with dementia in 2024 and died at home surrounded by family after suffering from pneumonia and a chest infection.

The Cavern Club and fans paid tribute to Garry, remembering his role in the band’s history and his kindness to Beatles enthusiasts worldwide.

On Monday, March 2, Len’s daughter, Jane Garry, took to Facebook to announce the news of her father’s death. “My Dad Len Garry passed away at home in the early hours this morning,” she shared. “The doctor told us he had hours to live, and I said straight away: ‘He has to come home.’ Which the doctor allowed.”

Jane continued, “I travelled with Dad in the ambulance and got him home. My mum, my sister, my brother-in-law, and myself stayed by Dad’s bed holding his hand, talking to him, and telling him how much we love him, and how proud we are of him as he was passing away and taking his last breaths.”

To conclude her update, the bereaved daughter wrote, “I love you, Dad, and I will miss you, Dad, for the rest of my life. I’m beyond devastated.”

In 2024, Len was diagnosed with dementia, according to the Daily Mail. He was rushed to the hospital with a chest infection and suffered from pneumonia before his death.

Len played guitar alongside McCartney and Lennon in the Quarrymen — including the band’s first performance at the Cavern Club — before the group eventually became The Beatles.

In the wake of his death, the Cavern Club in Liverpool posted a tribute to Len on Instagram.

“Len was an original member of John Lennon’s The Quarrymen, performing with them at their first Cavern gig on the 7th of August 1957,” the update read. “He was also part of the reunited Quarrymen line-up that played here in 1997 to celebrate not only the fortieth anniversary of the band forming, but also the Cavern’s fortieth anniversary.”

The tribute added, “A true friend of ours, and to the thousands of Beatle fans he would go on to meet and perform to. Len always had time for everyone and a smile on his face, a true gent. Our sincere condolences go out to Len’s family, and we send you love and strength at this difficult time. Thank you for the music, Len, and may you rest in peace.”