Lauren Chapin Dies at 80 — See Tributes for ‘Father Knows Best’ Star

What To Know Lauren Chapin, best known for playing Kathy “Kitten” Anderson on the classic sitcom Father Knows Best, has died at 80.

Chapin’s acting career spanned from childhood roles in the 1950s to appearances in TV, film, and a memoir, with her most iconic role being in Father Knows Best and its reunion movies.

Tributes and condolences have poured in from fans and loved ones on social media, with Chapin survived by her son Matthew and daughter Summer.

Lauren Chapin, the actress best known for her role in the sitcom Father Knows Best, is dead at 80.

On February 24, Lauren’s son, Matthew Chapin, announced her death in a Facebook post. “After a long hard fought battle over the past 5 years, the time has come. My mother Lauren Chapin passed away from her battle with cancer tonight,” he revealed.

Matthew added, “I’m at a complete loss for words right now. Please keep my sister and family in your thoughts and prayers as we go through this incredibly tough time.”

Father Knows Best aired for six seasons from 1954 to 1960. In it, Chapin played Kathy “Kitten” Anderson starting at age 9, alongside Robert Young as her onscreen father, Jim Anderson, and Jane Wyatt as her mother, Margaret. Billy Gray and Elinor Donahue played her older siblings, Bud and Betty. In 1977, Chapin reprised her role as Kathy in the TV movies Father Knows Best Reunion and Father Knows Best: Home for Christmas.

Aside from the ’50s sitcom, Chapin had acting credits in TV shows like Lux Video Theatre (1952), Fireside Theatre (1955), General Electric Theater (1960), and, more recently, the YouTube series School Bus Diaries from 2016 to 2017. She also appeared in films like A Star Is Born (1954) with Judy Garland and The Amorous Adventures of Don Quixote and Sancho Panza (1976). In 1989, Chapin published a memoir titled Father Does Know Best.

Her older brothers, Billy Chapin and Michael Chapin, were also child actors.

In the comments of Lauren’s son’s death announcement on Facebook, followers joined him in mourning the actress. One wrote, “So sorry for your loss, my friend! She was a beautiful woman and a beautiful soul! Prayers for you and your family! .”

Another shared, “Deepest condolences on the loss of your mother. Sending you strength to get through the days to come. I hope your cherished memories can bring you some peace. .”

Someone else echoed, “So sorry for your loss .”

A different Facebook user commented, “My sincere condolences on the passing of your mother. Sending prayers for comfort and peace to you and your family.”

Meanwhile, yet another follower wrote, “I still can’t sleep, there’s so many memories floating through my head tonight. My prayers are with you and Summer.”

In addition to her son, Matthew, Lauren is survived by a daughter, Summer.

Father Knows Best, streaming on Peacock, FRNDLY TV, Plex, Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Tubi, Sling TV, Pluto TV