What To Know Alan Cumming apologized during the 2026 BAFTAs after Tourette syndrome activist John Davidson involuntarily shouted expletives and a racial slur due to his condition.

The incident, especially the use of a racial slur towards Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo, sparked significant backlash on social media.

Davidson, who attended to represent the BAFTA-winning film I Swear based on his life, left the ceremony after the outburst.

Alan Cumming issued an apology to the audience during the 2026 BAFTAs ceremony on Sunday night (February 22) after John Davidson, an advocate for Tourette syndrome (TS), was heard shouting involuntary expletives and a racial slur.

Davidson attended the ceremony to represent the film I Swear, based on his life and experiences with TS. The condition, which Davidson has lived with since age 12, causes involuntary verbal and physical tics. Davidson’s TS also includes Coprolalia, which involves the uncontrollable utterance of culturally taboo or insensitive words and phrases.

According to Variety, the BAFTAs stage manager introduced Davidson to the audience before the show and explained that they might hear some “involuntary noises or movements” during the ceremony.

On the broadcast, which was pre-taped and aired on a two-hour delay on the BBC, Davidson was heard shouting, “Shut the f*** up” while BAFTA chair Sara Putt made a speech. He also yelled “f*** you” during the Best Children’s and Family Film winners’ acceptance speech.

The moment that has caused the most controversy, however, came when Davidson shouted out the N-word while actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting the award for Best Visual Effects.

Cumming addressed Davidson’s outbursts during the show, saying, “You may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette’s syndrome shows up for some people, as the film explores that experience. Thanks for your understanding and helping create a respectful space for everyone.”

He spoke again on the matter later in the show, this time apologizing to those offended. “Tourette’s syndrome is a disability, and the tics you’ve heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette’s syndrome has no control over their language,” The Traitors host stated. “We apologize if you are offended tonight.”

Variety reports that Davidson left the ceremony of his own accord after he shouted the racial slur.

The situation has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with several prominent figures sharing their thoughts. Actor Jamie Foxx commented on a video clip of the racial slur, writing, “Unacceptable” and “Nah, he meant that s***.”

Journalist Jemele Hill wrote on X, “Asking for more grace for the person who shouted a racist slur instead of for Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo, who had to push through being embarrassed in front of their peers. But that’s often the expectation — that Black people are just supposed to be ok with being disrespected and dehumanized so that other people don’t feel bad.”

Wendell Pierce responded to Hill’s comment, adding, “It’s infuriating that the first reaction wasn’t complete and full throatted [sic] apologies to Delroy Lindo and Michael B Jordan. The insult to them takes priority. It doesn’t matter the reasoning for the racist slur.”

Others have blasted the BBC for airing the slur despite the broadcast being pre-recorded.

A BBC spokesperson said, “Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the BAFTA film awards 2026. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and was not intentional. We apologise for any offence caused by the language heard.”

The broadcaster also removed the awards show from its on-demand service iPlayer after initially making it available in its full uncensored version, complete with racial slur, reported Deadline.

I Swear won two BAFTA awards, including Best Lead Actor for Robert Aramayo, who portrays Davidson in the movie. The film details Davidson’s tics and compulsions, showing that what he says is involuntary and without malice or intent.