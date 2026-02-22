What To Know Prince William and Princess Catherine attended the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards together.

Their appearance came amid controversy following the arrest of William’s uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Despite questions about the monarchy’s stability, William and Catherine did not address the press.

British royalty joined Hollywood royalty in London on Sunday as William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, attended the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards together for the first time in three years.

Catherine, formerly Kate Middleton, wore a pink and burgundy Gucci gown for the Sunday, February 22 occasion, the same gown she wore to a 100 Women in Finance gala dinner in 2019, according to Town & Country. She accessorized her glamorous look with the Cartier earrings bequeathed to Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother by Dame Margaret Greville in 1942, and then worn by Queen Elizabeth II throughout the late monarch’s reign before being passed down to Catherine.

William, meanwhile, coordinated with his wife, donning a burgundy velvet tuxedo.

Prince William and Princess Kate of Wales arriving at the #BAFTA Film Awards pic.twitter.com/IBrGjqVKXK — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 22, 2026

Even though William has served as the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010, his attending the awards show on Sunday wasn’t a guarantee, given the legal trouble facing his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office and taken to a police station for questioning about allegations he shared confidential material with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to The Guardian. The former prince, who has denied wrongdoing, was released after 11 hours, BBC News reported.

King Charles III, William’s father and Mountbatten-Windsor’s brother, said in a statement that the “law must take its course.”

Charles added, “What now follows is the full, fair, and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and cooperation.”

Mountbatten-Windsor had already lost his prince title in last year, and according to BBC News, the U.K. government is considering introducing legislation to remove him from his place as eighth in the line of royal succession.

At the BAFTA Film Awards red carpet on Sunday, one attendee asked William and Catherine if the monarchy was in peril, but the royal couple did not respond to the question, according to People. In fact, William and Catherine didn’t stop to speak to reporters on their way into London’s Royal Festival Hall, Variety reported.