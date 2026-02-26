Tony Dungy Dropped as Host of NBC’s ‘Football Night in America’: Report

What To Know Tony Dungy is reportedly being dropped as host of NBC’s Football Night in America after 17 seasons.

A new report suggests that several changes are coming to the series, including hitting the road for the entirety of the upcoming NFL season.

Fans expressed mixed reactions to the report, with some lamenting the end of Dungy’s era and others welcoming the prospect of fresh faces on the show.

Shakeups are reportedly coming to NBC’s NFL coverage lineup.

According to a report published by The Athletic on Wednesday, February 25, Tony Dungy is likely to be dropped as a host of Football Night in America after 17 seasons. Per the outlet, sources claim that NBC is reportedly looking to revamp the pregame show. NBC declined to comment on the report.

No official decisions have been made regarding Dungy’s future on the show. The report also suggests that NBC could move Dungy to a reduced “emeritus” role, similar to Bob Costas and Al Michaels, allowing him to continue making contributions to the network.

Dungy’s reported role change is one of many changes that could be coming to Football Night in America during the upcoming NFL season. Per the report, the series may fully take place on the road this fall with a smaller cast of hosts. Dungy is also among a few analysts whose contracts with NBC reportedly expired after this year’s Super Bowl, including Devin McCourty, Chris Simms, Jason Garrett, and Rodney Harrison.

Dungy spent the most recent NFL season on the road with Harrison and Jac Collinsworth, with others reporting from a studio. For pregame coverage of the 2026 Super Bowl earlier this month, the trio reported live from Alcatraz Island in San Francisco.

While Dungy’s time at NBC may be coming to an end, the network is reportedly eyeing other NFL stars to become new, on-air talent, including former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and athletes such as Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward, Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (pending whether they play another season).

Dungy famously played three seasons in the NFL as a defensive back for the Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, winning the Super Bowl in 1979 with the Steelers. Before joining NBC in 2009, Dungy served as the head coach for both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Indianapolis Colts, leading the latter to a Super Bowl victory in 2007.

Fans shared their mixed reactions to Dungy’s reported Football Night in America exit on social media. “Football Night in America is already the highest-rated pregame show. Why mess with a formula that clearly works?” one person wrote via X. Another added, “Tony Dungy deserves better than this. Class act from day one.”

Someone else shared, “End of an era Tony Dungy brought class and real coaching insight for 17 years. Gonna miss the calm breakdowns. Hope NBC doesn’t turn it into another screaming match show.”

A different person posted, “Cool they can get someone with a personality now.” Another user shared, “Him and Rodney have run their course. Time for some fresh faces and minds.”