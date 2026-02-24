Food Network’s Bobby Flay Details His & Brooke Williamson’s 1st Anniversary Plans

What To Know Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson shared how they will be celebrating their upcoming first anniversary as a couple.

The duo became romantically involved after years of friendship and share a strong professional and personal bond.

Williamson previously shut down engagement speculation after sporting a diamond ring gifted to her by Flay.

Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson are gearing up to celebrate a major relationship milestone.

The couple started dating shortly before they went public with their relationship in March 2025. In an interview with People published on Monday, February 23, Flay revealed how he and Williamson will be celebrating their upcoming first anniversary.

“Our one-year anniversary of being together is coming up, so that’s what we’re up to,” he told the outlet. “We’re actually going to go to Tokyo.” Williamson, for her part, noted that she is “really excited” for their five-day getaway.

According to Flay, Williamson is handling the bulk of the travel planning. “She’s doing them all because I’m not a Tokyo expert by any means,” he explained. “Brooke is so focused in on where we’re eating, where we’re going. So if you have any questions about what we’re doing, you need to call her.”

At the time their relationship went public last year, a source told People that Flay and Williamson decided to “jump in” romantically after being friends “for a while.” The insider added, “Her divorce last year probably gave them some additional shared experiences, and over the last few weeks, love bloomed.”

Williamson was married to Nick Roberts from 2007 to 2024, and the exes share a son. Flay, meanwhile, shares his daughter, Sophie, with his ex-wife Kate Connelly, to whom he was married from 1995 to 1998. Flay was also married to Debra Ponzek from 1991 to 1993 and Stephanie March from 2005 to 2015.

Flay gushed about his and Williamson’s similarities in a June 2025 interview with People. “We are both in the restaurant business. We have tons to talk about in terms of the things that we love to do besides just go and have dinner every once in a while. So it’s been really great,” he shared. “And one of the things I really like about being in a relationship with Brooke is that she’s great to bounce things off of. Like we ask each other’s opinion about things that we’re doing food-wise or restaurant-wise or business-wise, all the time. So it’s really nice to have kind of a best friend that you’re dating that can also be helpful answering the questions that you have.”

That same month, Williamson sparked engagement speculation after sporting a diamond ring in an Instagram Story pic, which she captioned, “It’s casual.” Williamson clarified that Flay had not popped the question while chatting with People at the 2025 New York City Wine and Food Festival. “He’s a very generous, wonderful, romantic man, and it was a really thoughtful gift, and that’s what it is,” she stated.

It was at that event that Flay and Williamson went viral for hitting the event’s dance floor together. While speaking with People at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival over the weekend, Flay joked that the pair may “have to learn a new routine.” He added, “We can’t just keep pulling the same dance out. So we might need a couple of months to practice a new dance, but we’re always up for a dance.”

Williamson went on to state, “There’s some great clubs to go dancing at here [in Miami], which we’ve also had a really fun time doing.”