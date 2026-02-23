‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Complain About Contestants Doing This ‘Obnoxious’ Move

Big money and big claps! Wheel of Fortune contestants are known to be enthusiastic, but lately, fans have been complaining about how loudly they are celebrating.

Typically, contestants clap after solving a puzzle, spinning the wheel, or winning a big prize. However, fans noticed that contestants have been doing it at “every move.”

On the February 17 episode, host Ryan Seacrest started the show by saying, “All right. I like it. Big smiles and clapping tonight.” Then, throughout the episode, the contestants could be heard clapping really loudly after every letter was solved in the puzzles.

“The clapping is obnoxious and unnecessary every move,” a Reddit user said after the episode. “Is there a rule that they always have to be clapping? Lol.”

One former contestant shared, “Yes, you are reminded multiple times to smile and clap any time the wheel spins.”

“The producers asked us to do that, and I’m a guest in their home, so I’ll do what they ask, thanks,” another said.

“Definitely some loud clappers this episode lol,” a fan wrote.

“Yes, but it takes up time that could be otherwise used to give away prize money,” one fan added.

“I think there is, everyone has to clap and smile. That’s what they all do so I assume the producers tell them to,” another said.

“I wish they’d abandon the tradition of clapping during the spinning so that the audience can actually react to what the Wheel lands on, like how they do it on WOF UK, but without having to go ‘whoooaaaa…’ every spin,” another said.

One game show fan asked the original poster if they could just ignore it. “Easier said than done sometimes. Some of us are just wired differently — more sensitive to sound,” they replied.

What do you think about contestants clapping after every guess? Let us know in the comments.