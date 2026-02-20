Lindsey Vonn Shares Health Update After Latest Surgery for Olympics Injury

What To Know Lindsey Vonn gave fans an update on her health after breaking her leg during a race at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Vonn has undergone multiple surgeries for a complex tibia fracture, and admitted she is “struggling” after her latest procedure.

Vonn promised to share more details about her injury, and what it could mean for the future of her career, soon.

Lindsey Vonn admitted she’s “struggling” after undergoing another surgery for a complex tibia fracture she sustained during a 2026 Winter Olympics race.

“Made it through surgery… it took a bit more than 6 hours to complete. As you can see, it required a lot of plates and screws to put back together but Dr Hackett did an incredible job,” Vonn wrote via Instagram on Friday, February 20. “Thank you Dr Viola for the surgery assist as well!!

She added, “With the extent of the trauma, I’ve been struggling a bit post op and have not yet been able to be discharged from the hospital just yet… almost there. Baby steps.”

Vonn concluded her post by teasing, “Will explain the injury and what it all means soon.”

The post’s first featured a clip of Vonn being wheeled into surgery. Other slides featured X-rays of her broken leg, as well a snap of herself watching an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in her hospital bed.

Fans sent Vonn their well-wishes in the post’s comments. “That is extraordinary- thank you for sharing everything; seeing the imaging is really incredible, such a complicated shattering and miraculous rebuild,” one person wrote. “Sending tons of rest and recovery and lots of joy. Joy and grace in the next few months.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn)

Another commenter posted, “You are incredible Lindsey – can’t even begin to imagine the physical and mental pain you’re going through. Sending wishes for a successful recovery 🔥🔥.” Someone else shared, “YOU are Olympic champion forever. No matter what, Lindsey won❤️❤️❤️.”

Vonn tore her ACL during a competition one week before this year’s Olympics began. Then, during a women’s downhill Olympic event on February 8, Vonn crashed and broke her leg, putting her out for the remainder of the Games. Following the accident, Vonn shared via Instagram that her injury will require “multiple surgeries to fix.”

“While yesterday did not end the way I had hoped, and despite the intense physical pain it caused, I have no regrets,” she wrote on February 9. “Standing in the starting gate yesterday was an incredible feeling that I will never forget. Knowing I stood there having a chance to win was a victory in and of itself. I also knew that racing was a risk. It always was and always will be an incredibly dangerous sport.”

She has continued to share updates on her recovery with fans via Instagram. Following her fourth surgery in Italy, Vonn was cleared to travel back to the U.S. “My leg is still in pieces…but I’m finally HOME! Intensive care unit ➡️ambulance➡️plane➡️ambulance ➡️🇺🇸hospital,” she wrote alongside an Instagram video of her journey home on Tuesday, February 17. “Thankful to all of the medical staff who helped me get home 🙏🏻❤️ and seriously looking forward to my next surgery when I can get the X-fix out of my leg and will be able to move more.”

She continued, “My injury was a lot more severe than just a broken leg. I’m still wrapping my head around it, what it means and the road ahead… but I’m going to give you more detail in the coming days. As always, I appreciate all the love and support 🙏🏻❤️.”