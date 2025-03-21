Vanna White has shown off another talent of hers. The Wheel of Fortune hostess gifted Ryan Seacrest a blanket at the end of the March 20 episode.

The cohosts stood next to each other on set. “We’ve got a question for you on social media from @taylor_rosegarden,” Seacrest told White. “Vanna, what is the longest crochet project you have ever worked on?”

White said that she makes blankets and has made many for the staff and crew for their babies. “Which I absolutely love,” she said. The game show host revealed that those blankets only take up to 10 hours to make.

She said that she also makes larger blankets, afghans, and walked off the stage to grab one from a crew member. “As a matter of fact, I made one for you,” White said.

“Oh my gosh!” Seacrest said, taking it in his hands. “That is beautiful.”

The tan afghan had a small label on the bottom that read, “Made especially for you from Vanna White.”

Seacrest wrapped it around himself with the help of White and he said it was “so soft.” He asked her how long it took to make this one. White said “about 40 hours.”

“Oh my God!” Seacrest replied. “I will never put it down.”

He kept it around his shoulders as they did their outros and the camera panned out to end the show, once again saying how beautiful it is.

The video was posted to the show’s Instagram page and fans reacted to White’s sweet gesture. “So sweet of Vanna to make that for Ryan!!” one fan said.

“Ooooo nice crochet blanket looks nice and toasty!” said another.

“So sweet ❤️such a giving lady. Beautiful blanket,” wrote a third.

White has released numerous books on crocheting including the 2019 book Vanna White’s Crochet Favorites-20 Memorable Afghans, Garments, and Accessories that use her Signature Yarns and Vanna’s Choice: Color It Beautiful Afghans from 2007.

“Ryan is one lucky guy,” said another fan.

“Beautiful work!” said another.