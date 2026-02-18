Christy Carlson Romano Shares Troubling Health News in Tearful Video

Former Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano fought back tears as she shared a troubling health update with her fans.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (February 17), Romano posted a video in which she revealed she and her husband, Brendan Rooney, recently underwent cancer screenings. As the Even Stevens alum explained, her family has a history of the disease, having lost both her father and grandmother to cancer. Her mom also had a form of cancer, but “beat it.”

“My husband’s [results] came back completely negative,” Romano shared before becoming emotional. “Mine did not come back negative.”

The Vulnerable podcast host said the next step is to get a PET scan, which will reveal if the cancer is “stageable.” She also noted that she has been “fighting with companies” to get the scan “covered.”

Romano grew more tearful as she remembered James Van Der Beek, who died last week at 48 after a battle with colorectal cancer.

 

“I live in Austin, and I was able to meet James Van Der Beek a bunch. His family’s amazing. He’s a pillar of our community in Texas,” she said. “They always were raising money for the most amazing charities, and he’s not with us anymore. Cancer is everywhere, which is why I got this test.”

While she admitted to being in “disbelief” about the results, Romano said she has been trying to focus on other things, including the movie she has been filming in Florida and her upcoming memoir.

“This is a very vulnerable time for me. About 367 days since I got shot in the face,” Romano added, referring to how she was shot in the eye while clay pigeon shooting with her husband.

She continued, “It’s time to have a strong sense of faith and know that it’s in God’s hands, most of it. I’m sure people think I’m overreacting, but I’m not, because cancer is pretty serious, and I have two little girls.”

Romano shares two daughters, Sophia, 7, and Isabella, 9, with Rooney.

“You got this my beautiful wife,” Rooney wrote in the comments. “We will figure this out and destroy any problem that comes your way. I love you beyond words.”

Romano concluded her post, saying, “When you’re somebody like me, you kinda have to take life a day at a time, really be grateful for all the amazing stuff around you.”

