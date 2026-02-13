The new Dancing With the Stars spinoff, Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro, was just confirmed on February 12, and fans are already speculating about which familiar faces they may see in the cast. One of those rumored names is Briar Nolet.

The Canadian dancer posted a message about an upcoming “new opportunity” that she can’t talk about it yet, and fans think it’s The Next Pro. The spinoff series will feature contestants living in a house while going through a grueling audition process to become the next pro dancer on DWTS.

With the rumors about Nolet’s casting, scroll down to learn more about the possible contestant.

Who is Briar Nolet?

Nolet, who was born on December 27, 1998, is a Canadian actress and dancer. She is best known for her role as Rochelle on the Canadian series The Next Step. She starred on the show for a total of 140 episodes between 2014 (Season 2) and 2025 (the series’ 10th and final season).

In 2019, Nolet competed in Season 3 of World of Dance. Following her successful run on the show, she was invited to dance on Jennifer Lopez‘s tour that same year. She was then in Season 4 of Canada’s Got Talent in 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Briar Nolet (@briarnolet)

Nolet now lives in Los Angeles and is working as an actress, dancer, and model. She appeared in one episode of The Chosen in 2024. Nolet also has an activewear line, Halo Braxton, which she founded in 2022.

Did Briar Nolet win World of Dance?

No, Nolet did not win World of Dance, but she made it to the finale of the show and finished in fifth place. Kings United were the winners of the season, followed by Unity LA as the runner-ups.

How far did Briar Nolet get on Canada’s Got Talent?

Nolet was praised for her audition on Canada’s Got Talent, but she did not make it past the next round of the competition. She failed to make it to the Top 14 and Elimination Round.

Is Briar Nolet on Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro?

Nolet’s casting on the spinoff show has not been confirmed, but she posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Story the day that the new series was announced, and it has fans speculating that she’ll be a contestant.

“Life has a way of unfolding in unexpected and meaningful ways,” Nolet wrote. “After doing everything I could to make the timing work, I’m unable to join The Next Step Legacy Tour. Performing on that stage and feeling your energy has meant so much to me, and I’m grateful for every moment we’ve shared together.”

She continued, “At the same time, I’m stepping into a new opportunity, and while I can’t share details just yet, I’m feeling incredibly grateful and excited for what’s ahead.”

Many fans are certain that this “new opportunity” is a spot on The Next Pro.

What medical condition does Briar Nolet have?

Nolet has epilepsy. She opened up about having the condition while appearing on World of Dance. Epilepsy is a “brain condition that causes recurring seizures,” according to Mayo Clinic.

The ballroom dancer had her first seizure during a dance class when she was just 16 years old. Test results came back clear, and Nolet figured she was just overworked with her dance and acting schedule. However, she began having seizures “every few months” after that, she revealed in an essay for Women’s Health.

Dancing was the common denominator for every medical episode. “I could walk, talk, and even drive without a problem, but it seemed like every time I tried to dance—the one thing I loved more than just about anything else—I had a seizure,” Nolet wrote. She realized that learning choreography was “triggering” the seizures, even though doctors diagnosed her with anxiety and said that’s what was causing them.

Nolet did not want to give up dance, despite the toll it was taking on her health. She finally received her epilepsy diagnosis in 2017, which meant she was able to start taking medication to control the seizures. Nolet slowly began making her way through dance classes of varying levels and had no symptoms.

She entered the World of Dance competition after a year seizure-free. “I’m doing everything I possibly can to prevent another seizure—taking my medicine at the same time every day, eating well, taking care of my body, making sure I’m resting, taking vitamins that help with neurology,” Nolet added.

Does Briar Nolet have a boyfriend?

Nolet is seemingly in a relationship with Colin McLeod. They confirmed their relationship in the fall of 2022 and he often appears in her social media videos.

She previously dated her The Next Step costar Myles Erlick from 2014 to 2022. He played her onscreen love interest, Noah, in the show. The stars have never confirmed the reason for their breakup, although there has been much speculation among fans online about what happened.

Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro, 2026, ABC and Hulu